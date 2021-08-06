It’s no secret that the area’s lack of affordable housing has created a worker shortage, which in turn has severely impacted local businesses.
So acute is the crisis, many have reduced their hours of operation or turned down new business.
Some employers have taken matters into their own hands, seeking housing solutions for their employees.
Chad Scothorn, owner and chef at the Cosmopolitan restaurant, is currently building employee housing on Pine Street in Norwood with a two-bedroom unit and a one-bedroom unit under construction and expected to be complete in November.
Scothorn is working with local builder Ross Dupuis on the development, which is three blocks from the town’s main street, Grand Avenue.
“It’s behind the new library and three blocks from the grocery store,” said Scothorn. “Someone without a car will do just fine there. Norwood is a pedestrian-friendly town.”
Scothorn added that he is also liaising with the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation on options of commuting to Telluride and Mountain Village.
The project is Scothorn’s second: He recently completed construction on an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, behind his own home in Ski Ranches.
“I’ve got some employees living there now,” Scothorn said. “It has turned out to be really successful.”
Scothorn and Dupuis are also hoping to launch another Norwood-based project on land owned by Dupuis.
“It’s even closer to Main Street (than the current project), and we think we can subdivide it out to be 12 homes,” Scothorn said, adding that he and Dupuis are investigating modular construction this time around.
Scothorn said he is hoping other business owners or second homeowners will consider purchasing one of the properties and renting it to locals.
“It’s not just an investment in Telluride and it’s not just an investment in Norwood and it’s not just an investment in your own business,” he pointed out. “It’s just a good investment period. We are never going to have too much employee housing, Norwood has relatively inexpensive land, unlike Ridgway or Montrose. And even if you did find something affordable in Ridgway or Montrose, they have an employee shortage of their own.”
Because Norwood is an Economic Opportunity Zone, he added, investors have the opportunity to benefit from federal tax incentives, including favorable treatment of reinvested capital gains and forgiveness of tax on new capital gains.
Scothorn urged other employers to consider tapping into their pandemic-related Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) money to fund housing.
“If you had a good year, or a break-even year and if you got PPP money, use that PPP money to build affordable housing,” he said.
Scothorn is not alone in seeking solutions of his own.
In 2011, the New Sheridan Hotel converted the Roma apartment building, the historic stone building behind Coffee Cowboy that it owns, from short-term units for visitors to employee housing for full-time workers.
“We decided that in order to try to stay open and have adequate staffing and maintain our commitment to high quality that we would rent exclusively to our employees at prices that are affordable,” said managing partner Ray Farnsworth. “We have six units, but I wish it was 30.”
Sheridan employees, which include hotel staff as well as workers at the Chop House, Historic Bar, Roof and Phoenix Bean, number close to 150.
That’s a lot of employees to try to retain.
“It is a nightmare,” Farnsworth acknowledged, citing the pandemic for having made an already challenging situation more severe. “I have worked hard over the years, but this year is the hardest I have ever worked and it’s the same for all the businesses in Telluride. We are all short staffed.”
Farnsworth said that he is engaged in fresh efforts to find more housing options for Sheridan employees.
“We are looking at available land that might make sense, but everything is so expensive,” he said. “We have our eyes and ears open for opportunities. Like Chad, we are open to ways to acquire more housing.”
Ajax Cleaning owner Lionel Starr based his business in the Ilium Industrial Park.
“A few years ago, I purchased the lot next to my office and shop,” Starr explained. “In 2019, I built a duplex, two units with two bedrooms each. I am able to house one family in each, a total of four employees and their kids. An industrial park might not sound like the ideal place to live, but for my guys, who often work late into the night, it’s a lot more desirable than commuting from out of town.”
Starr added that he feels “extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to create some housing for my employees. I wish I could build 10 more of these units, but there’s no way I could afford to do that.”
Starr praised the Town of Telluride for recent moves to create more affordable housing and said he hopes initiatives will include “more Shandoka-like developments, large complexes able to accommodate our work force at affordable rental rates.”
In the meantime, however, he bemoaned the impact the housing crunch is having on local businesses.
“If I could, I would be able to offer long-term stable housing to all of my employees and that would solve a lot of the problems I face as a small business owner in Telluride,” Starr remarked. “If someone loses their housing, they often have to move out of town because there’s simply nothing available. When that happens, I lose an employee and my ability to service my accounts.”
He added, “I’ve been turning down a lot of work or asking people to wait weeks before we can fit them in for a cleaning. That’s because I don’t have enough help. It’s extremely difficult to find employees right now, and that’s largely due to the housing shortage.”
