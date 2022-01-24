San Miguel County commissioners, at the recommendation of county public health director Grace Franklin, extended the indoor mask mandate through February during last week's regular meeting.
Previously set to expire Jan. 31, the continuance makes Feb. 28 the new expiration date, though there is an option for early termination, if decision-making metrics improve.
In a Friday county news release, officials provided more insight into the decision.
“The omicron wave has hit our community quickly and continues to spread rapidly,” Franklin said. “We know that consistent and proper mask use works to prevent the spread of COVID in places like our schools, offices and grocery stores. With the alarming case trend throughout the county, masking remains critical to preventing the spread of COVID.”
Colorado is experiencing record-high rates of COVID hospitalizations, cases and transmission, the release stated. According to global trends surrounding the omicron variant, these rates are expected to slow in the coming weeks, though the decline has not yet been observed throughout the state. Moreover, half of the state’s hospitals anticipate staffing shortages and ICU bed shortages as rapid rates of infection have historically led to an increase in hospitalizations.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance recently clarifying that cloth masks do not offer as much protection against transmission as surgical masks or N95 and KN95 respirators. Amid the rapid omicron surge, the agency urged Americans to “wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.” For school settings, CDC continues to recommend universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
“The benefits of wearing a mask outweigh the inconveniences,” Franklin said. “While we will continue to evaluate, this extension will protect in-person learning, essential services, our economy, and our at-risk family, friends and neighbors.”
“Public indoor places” continues to be defined broadly to include any enclosed indoor area, which is publicly or privately owned, to which the public has access by right or invitation. It includes enclosed indoor space serving as a place of employment, indoor stores, businesses, schools, common areas, offices, lobbies and elevators. Consequently, employers should continue implementation of this requirement amongst employees, contractors, customers and anyone else within their indoor space.
The federal government continues to require masks on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States, and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. This federal mandate includes the gondola servicing Telluride and Mountain Village, and all public buses throughout the county.
Businesses and entities may impose more strict requirements, but not less restrictive.
Vaccine clinics have resumed weekly for the month of December, visit bit.ly/smcvaccine to register.
Public health confirmed 90 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday from test results received from Jan. 14-20. Caseload data is still being collected for this continued unprecedented spike in new cases, including information surrounding residency and vaccination status. As of Friday, there were 132 active local cases, all actively contagious cases are directed to isolate at the onset of symptoms or receipt of a positive COVID test result. There have been 2,504 total COVID cases among residents, including one current hospitalization and seven COVID-related deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.