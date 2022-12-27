In March, the Telluride Foundation will host its third annual Skidola, a winter uphill race where participants gain 1,810 feet in elevation by skiing, snowshoeing or wearing microspikes to get from the base of the gondola in Telluride to the finish line at top of the ridge near Lift 7. With registration now open, racers ages 15 to 99 are encouraged to participate. In hopes of increasing participation, this year’s Skidola will feature two categories for men and women: Skis with skins and snowshoes/microspikes.
“Some folks try to go fast, and some folks just try to make it to the top,” Telluride Foundation’s Donor Relations and Events Director Katie Singer said. “So whatever your speed, this is a fun ‘bucket list’ type of event where you can feel like you’ve accomplished something when you cross the finish line.”
This year the event will take place on “PI Day” — 3.14 — Tuesday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting the Peter Inglis (PI) Avalanche Education Fund, a subsidiary of the Telluride Mountain Club. The funda’s mission is to create opportunities and events for avalanche education and backcountry user awareness, and fund scholarship assistance for avalanche education courses.
The PI Fund was established in 2016 in memory of Peter “PI” Inglis, one of the original founders of the Telluride Mountain Club in 1986, a Telluride ski patroller for over 20 years and a long¬time San Miguel County Search and Rescue volunteer who was killed in 2015 while ski guiding in Alaska’s St. Elias Range.
“Our organization is growing every year,” said Chris Dickson, the fund’s new and first director. “This year we'll be awarding $4,000 in avalanche education scholarships to locals, and we're offering new programing like ‘Beacon Basin Days’ on the ski area to help folks practice avalanche rescue. Moving forward, we're hoping to allocate funds towards an in-school avalanche awareness unit for all San Miguel County youth.”
Marti Prohaska worked with PI as a ski patroller for over 15 years and now holds the female course record of 43 minutes, 9 seconds having won last year’s Skidola on snowshoes.
“It’s a great cause, and the Skidola is still a local event, which gives it some Telluride cache,” she said. “I know the mountain pretty well, up and down, and that factors heavily into this race. I run it with traction, and though the competitors on skis make good headway in the first half of the race, on the less-steep sections below Milk Run, the runners definitely have the advantage on the steeper pitches above the ‘Milk Farm.’”
Mason Osgood, who skis the course with skins, was last year’s first place male, finishing with a time of 31 minutes, 31 seconds. A competitor at heart, Osgood is training to beat his winning time last year “by skiing human-powered laps on Lift 10.” Like Prohaska, Osgood is pleased that proceeds from the event will benefit the PI Fund, as he appreciates how the organization prioritizes avalanche education in the community, especially with more users accessing the backcountry.
“As the cost of avalanche education courses continues to rise, the PI Fund helps to defer some of those costs locally,” he said. “They also put on amazing backcountry chats at the Wilkinson Library.”
There were 73 participants at the first Skidola in March 2020, which took place the day before the mountain unexpectedly closed due to COVID. That inaugural year, the overall fastest female — Jadin Scott — was just 15 years old. The male course record was also set that first year by Dustin Hinde, who reached the top of the mountain in 27 minutes, 10 seconds. The Skidola was postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic but grew to over 100 racers in 2022.
After this year’s race, a community celebration with appetizers and drinks will take place at Oak, located on the Telluride gondola plaza. At around 7:30 p.m., medals will be awarded to the top three athletes in each category, followed by prime viewing of Telski’s annual memorial torch light parade and fireworks display in honor of PI and other individuals the community has lost over the years.
In order to host a high-quality community event while keeping entry fees low, Singer is looking for cash sponsors and prizes for this year’s Skidola. Last year the event was able to offer prizes from Boot Doctors, Timberline Ace Hardware and Jagged Edge, among other local companies.
Online registration for the Skidola is now open with $45 early bird pricing until Feb. 1, when the registration price will increase to $60 per participant. Registration includes cool swag and appetizers at Oak. Bib pick-up and onsite registration will be available March 14 from 3-5 p.m. at Oak. Participants are required to wear some form of traction and must register in the appropriate category. Racers will ride the gondola back to Telluride or Mountain Village after the race, as no downhill traffic will be allowed. To register, visit runreg.com/skidola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.