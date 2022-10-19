For 10 years, Todd Creel has staged a festival in Telluride Town Park and in town geared toward rock ’n’ roll music, bringing in electrified headliners like Pearl Jam, Beck, Rival Sons and Widespread Panic. The festival has gone through a few iterations among them, different dates in the park, and the past two years, it was moved into small venues throughout town. When Creel gave up his July dates earlier this year, he recently returned to Telluride town officials — Town Council and the Parks & Recreation Commission — with a fresh application for dates in late September into October. Wednesday, during a joint work session with those two boards, Creel abruptly withdrew his application when it became evident the new dates were not going to fly with parks and rec commission members.
Wednesday’s joint board discussion brought in the different purviews of each board. The two boards held a free-ranging discussion, which was to be followed by an action item to be voted on by the parks board. Town Council considers a community-wide perspective, taking into account resources, economics and quality of life issues. The parks board specifically looks at the park itself and other user groups. When parks board members were polled ahead of the vote, Creel returned to the podium and formally withdrew his application from consideration.
At issue for the parks board were a number of issues, primarily the impacts a late September festival would have on the park’s other user groups, namely club and adult recreational league soccer. Telluride Youth Soccer Club Executive Director Justin Chandler said he was willing to demonstrate flexibility with the club’s programs and said he had indicated that to Creel in private talks.
“I work well with the park staff, and we work closely together to make those adjustments and it's doable,’ Chandler said. “I do have to say, not necessarily personally, but on behalf of the soccer club and the soccer club leadership, I have to say we'd rather not be displaced for what amounts to close to a week. We only have a five- or six-week season in the fall, and we get disrupted for a week over Blues & Brews and if it happens this week it's like a third of the season is a challenge. But again, you know, if the community really wants to do this, we can do it.”
Despite Chandler’s willingness to alter schedules and use alternative playing fields, the parks board also took into consideration the efforts it takes on the part of the town’s parks and rec staff to winterize the facilities and lay the groundwork for winter season sports.
“The hardest thing I'm having here is programming,” said parks board chair Teddy Errico. “The position of the board members of the soccer club is to not have the event, and the position of the adult soccer championships is to not have the event. From what I've heard, I'm not sure it's a fair representation of everyone. But that's my biggest challenge.”
Parks board member J.J. Ossola called the user conflicts “square peg, round hole.”
“With these new dates, I just don't think the venue is available,” Ossola said. “We've talked in our last several meetings about the number of soccer players, the number of kids that have moved to this town, and Todd, this might have changed throughout the years. Ten years ago, it was a different climate, you know, but Town Park is packed all the time with our youth and our kids. … I just don't think it's a good weekend to have a festival on our facilities.”
Ryan Higgins, the parks board newest member, said he felt the late-season festival was “a bit too cumbersome on the park.”
“Being a steward of the park, it seems to be a bit difficult,” Higgins said. “You know, I look at it from not the perspective of Blues & Brews being two weeks before and stepping on their toes as a festival, but more so the logistics of the staff making everything work in the park in line with their schedule, programming, etc.”
For parks board member Jesse Pekkala it was “50-50 ball.”
“I've been enthusiastically at every Ride festival,” he said. “The park functions and the late-night functions and I don't want to see the festival go away. But it seems like the impact on it that weekend is not going to be tolerated.”
Before Town Council members could weigh in prior to the parks board vote, Creel took the podium.
“I appreciate what every one of you said. If I was in your shoes, I'd probably be saying the same thing,” he said. “You know, I'm trying to find the window to keep the thing going. And I think the comments you guys have all made are valid. So I don't really see any reason to put you through yet another meeting. Another vote. I hear what you say, I take it to heart, and I'm happy to just withdraw our application right now. I formally withdraw my application, and I appreciate all your time.”
