Town council wrestles with amending short-term rental regulations

Tears were shed during Tuesday’s emotionally charged town council meeting where residents and council members agreed the discussion of short-term rentals was wearing thin.
Town of Telluride residents voted in favor of ballot question 2D in the November 2021 municipal election, suspending the release of new short-term rental business licenses and capping the number of licenses to 750 for a two-year period.
In advance of the expiration, the Town of Telluride hired Economic & Planning Systems, Inc. (EPS) and RRC Associates to evaluate the role of short-term rentals in the economy.
Town Manager Scott Robson said he was “really pleased with the community conversation” about short-term rentals over the last four months.
“These have been really productive conversations,” he said.
On Tuesday, EPS presented their findings from a study into how the peer communities of Aspen, Crested Butte, Mountain Village, Ouray and Breckenridge manage short-term rentals, including how each town allocates the funds gathered from them.
There was a heated discussion about capping the number of short-term rental business licenses.
Councilmember Dan Enright was outspoken in his desire to maintain a cap on the number of licenses.
“It feels harder than ever to actually be established here and I’m a town council person,” he said. “I feel further away than ever from making this my permanent home.”
Enright’s fear is that removing the cap on short-term rental licenses will bring more tourists to a town that is already struggling to hire workers, in part due to a lack of affordable housing for them.
“We need to continue to grow modestly,” Enright said. “It takes years and years to build affordable housing. All this money doesn’t do us any favors unless we can snap our fingers and create affordable housing overnight.”
Councilmember Lars Carlson opposed the idea of capping the number of licenses.
“We have a finite amount of tourists coming into this town,” he said. “We are making STR licenses the scapegoat for the underlying issue. …Nothing is affordable anymore.”
Carlson, who has lived in Telluride for 37 years, said the town needs to “build its way out” of the housing crisis.
“Having slept in the park for the first week of my existence in Telluride, having lived past Placerville for my first year in town…housing has always been difficult, even in 1985,” he said.
Last year, Western Slope voters in several communities overwhelmingly approved new and additional taxes on short-term rentals, which helps generate money for affordable housing.
All short-term rental properties in Telluride are currently subject to an excise tax of 2.5%. Every penny collected from the excise tax goes toward current and future affordable housing projects.
Councilmember Geneva Shaunette was in favor of raising the excise tax to 5%, while Carlson was much more hesitant about the idea because an increase could “push people to Mountain Village or other resorts.”
Any change to the current excise tax would have to be approved by voters on a future ballot and could not be considered for the November 2023 ballot.
Councilmember Adrienne Christy became visibly emotional during the meeting as she talked about the negative impact the short-term rental discussion has had on the town.
“Two years ago, we divided our community on, ‘are you pro-STRs or against STRs?’” she said. “I’m ready to close the book on this so we can all work together and move forward. I’m crying because I feel like this is a big deal.”
Other members of town council and residents in attendance agreed with Christy’s sentiment.
With ballot question 2D set to expire on Nov. 2, the first reading of any new short-term rental policy could happen at town council’s Oct. 3 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.