Black Bear Pass

(Photo courtesy of San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)

An overturned vehicle near Ingram Falls temporarily closed Black Bear Pass Friday afternoon, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office posted on social media.

"Deputies in route to Black Bear Pass for a report of an overturned vehicle near Ingram Falls. Black Bear Pass is closed until further notice. No reported injuries," according to a post around 11:30 a.m.

Pictures were also shared, and the road was opened just after 1 p.m.

 