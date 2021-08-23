An overturned vehicle near Ingram Falls temporarily closed Black Bear Pass Friday afternoon, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office posted on social media.
"Deputies in route to Black Bear Pass for a report of an overturned vehicle near Ingram Falls. Black Bear Pass is closed until further notice. No reported injuries," according to a post around 11:30 a.m.
Pictures were also shared, and the road was opened just after 1 p.m.
