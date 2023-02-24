FEB. 13

Seller: Charmark LLC

Buyer: Austin Scee

Property: 172 Adams Ranch Road, Mountain Village

Price: $5.375 million

Seller: Elder LLC

Buyer: Sandra Gomez

Property: 653 West Pacific Ave. Unit B, Telluride

Price: $1.35 million

FEB. 14

Seller: Christopher Diaz IRA and Equity Trist Co

Buyer: Estee and Ryan Roe

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 2317, Mountain Village

Price: $875,000

Seller: Martin and Tara Stetina

Buyer: KSCR Colorado LLC

Property: 1050 and 973 Posey Road, Placerville

Price: $7.6 million

FEB. 21

Seller: Lila Parker

Buyer: Michael and Theresa Stidman

Property: 1400 County Road W35, Norwood

Price: $865,000

FEB. 23

Seller: Claudia and Murray Case

Buyer: Gelfand Living Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 409-2, Mountain Village

Price: $70,000