FEB. 13
Seller: Charmark LLC
Buyer: Austin Scee
Property: 172 Adams Ranch Road, Mountain Village
Price: $5.375 million
Seller: Elder LLC
Buyer: Sandra Gomez
Property: 653 West Pacific Ave. Unit B, Telluride
Price: $1.35 million
FEB. 14
Seller: Christopher Diaz IRA and Equity Trist Co
Buyer: Estee and Ryan Roe
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 2317, Mountain Village
Price: $875,000
Seller: Martin and Tara Stetina
Buyer: KSCR Colorado LLC
Property: 1050 and 973 Posey Road, Placerville
Price: $7.6 million
FEB. 21
Seller: Lila Parker
Buyer: Michael and Theresa Stidman
Property: 1400 County Road W35, Norwood
Price: $865,000
FEB. 23
Seller: Claudia and Murray Case
Buyer: Gelfand Living Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 409-2, Mountain Village
Price: $70,000
