The headlines that are popping up nationally have arrived in San Miguel County. The pandemic that rocked the world for two years is not quite done causing a stir. Case counts are creeping up everywhere — here, too — due to waning natural immunity following the omicron surge of this winter.
In a recent news release from the county, public health officials said that following a record spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the county early in the year, residents have experienced a mild respite from high incidence rates and rapid spread due to immunity from infection and vaccination. However, backed by data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hundreds of county residents are now more than 90 days out from their initial infection during the Omicron surge. What that means is that natural immunity has likely decreased significantly, as shown in a doubling of cases in the last week, from 6 to 13.
“For many of us, time has run out for reliance on natural immunity,” said contact tracing supervisor Hannah Max. “With the busy summer season kicking off this weekend and the observed increase in local cases and wastewater indicators, it’s a great time to assess risk with your family and physician to make personal health decisions accordingly. We know that testing frequently before or after potential exposures can help to quickly identify infection to decrease the risk of continued transmission.”
Festival season with its larger crowds — including indoor venues — means interactions with others will increase dramatically. And now that festivals and venues are no longer requiring proof of vaccination for entry and tickets, public health director Grace Franklin said getting vaccinated and/or a booster is best.
“Staying up to date on your vaccinations remains the most effective tool for prevention of infection with COVID-19,” Franklin said. “As variants and subvariants continue to spread throughout our community, it's important that we continue to boost our immune system to prevent infection leading to severe illness or hospitalization. Booster doses enhance protection against COVID-19, which may have decreased over time.”
The Omicron subvariants, BA.4/BA.5, have been detected at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant, where samples have been drawn since late 2021. Municipalities across the country have tracked samples to successfully anticipate spikes and the presence of COVID in the community. The new variants, Franklin said, are more contagious than Omicron.
“BA.4/BA.5 … are the likely cause of the recent increase in cases locally,” Franklin said. “The CDPHE warned that there's a chance that these variants have greater immune escape, meaning that breakthrough infections are more likely. While the level of evasion is still unknown, booster doses have been seen to fend off these variants as well.”
Though there are similar rates of infection for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the risk of disease severity increases or those who opt not to get the shot.
“Risk for severe disease and death are substantially higher for those unvaccinated,” Franklin explained. “It's important for individuals to have a plan for if they get sick … how to isolate, having food and treatments ready, etcetera. It's also important to consider the types of exposures you have in your work and play as well as any vulnerable populations in your household.”
Even given the persistent presence of COVID and the uptick in cases, public health officials are not yet concerned,” Franklin said.
“COVID caseload becomes a population level concern at this stage when hospital capacity is overwhelmed,” she said. “Given the high rates of vaccination throughout San Miguel County and ongoing population immunity from vaccines and recent infections, I would say we are in a pretty good place to prevent severe disease.
“From an individual level, there is a heightened risk of being infected with COVID. Wearing a high quality mask and staying up to date with vaccines are the most effective tools to minimize risk of infection. For those eligible for a booster dose, now would be a good time to ensure you're up to date with your COVID vaccine.”
Though the county’s contact tracing team no longer tracks individual cases, it has been determined from self-reporting, “show known exposures and travel or gatherings have increased. Transmission is likely occurring as behaviors change and people are interacting more.”
In other words, it’s summer and the season’s festivals, celebrations and travel plans, mean the risk of exposure is heightened.
According to the county’s news release, though projections do not indicate a significant surge like the Omicron wave observed this past winter, they do imply that at-risk individuals should consider taking additional precautions in the coming weeks. Also, tracking with historic surges, the state healthcare system could experience some stress as treatment and testing demand, hospitalizations, and worker absenteeism due to illness increase.
Officials recommend stocking up on free at-home tests through the federal at-home testing program (covid.gov/tests), which opened a third round of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service May 16. Additionally, residents and visitors are encouraged to utilize free community testing through the public health department on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. In June, the county’s public health community testing will move to the Butcher Creek turnout at Telluride High School (bit.ly/smccovidtest).
Public health officials will also continue to offer vaccine clinics with access to both Pfizer and Moderna doses every other Tuesday in Telluride with upcoming clinics on June 7 and June 21. Registration is available on the county COVID Webpage, bit.ly/smcvaccine for English and bit.ly/smcvacuna for Spanish. Walk-ins are also welcome without an appointment. Vaccines are completely free and do not require proof of identity.
“We are in a much better place than we’ve ever been with more access to vaccines, treatments and rapid tests,” Franklin said. “However, we cannot become complacent. When planning for upcoming activities or travel, consider who you’ll be interacting with, stay up to date on your vaccines, utilize masks, and test often to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe and healthy.”
Public health recommends wearing a face covering in crowded places, getting vaccinated, and remaining at home when sick and getting tested.
For complete information on vaccines, testing and to view the county’s COVID dashboard, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
