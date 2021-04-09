SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 22
DOGGONE NEIGHBOR: A neighbor’s dog was making unwanted trespasses and so the dog owner agreed to address the problem. No formal charges were desired.
MARCH 23
ORDER IN THE COURT: A deputy provided courtroom security.
MOTHER-TRUCKIN’ KINDA DAY: A trucker was unable to gain traction on icy roads as a result of ignoring the active chain law that day. Plus he got a citation for being out of compliance.
HOWEVER: A motorist got a tow for inability to gain traction.
AND THEN: A deputy provided traffic control for a motorist putting on chains.
FOUND: A child thought missing was with a relative and en route to the mother.
MARCH 24
PULLED WAY OVER: A driver was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop.
ARGUMENT: A domestic violence call was deemed verbal in nature.
FREE RIDE: An individual sprung from the clinker was given a courtesy ride home.
MARCH 25
TASTES LIKE CHICKEN: Because it was a chicken and the dog that killed it probably liked it
MARCH 26
NO GO: A motorist was issued a summons for driving with a license under restraint.
ON AND ON: An investigation is underway for a case of ongoing harassment.
DOH!: A motorist was given egress into his vehicle after locking the keys inside.
STRANDED: Deputies contacted a stranded bus passenger from New Mexico on Society Drive who wanted to spend the night on the bench at the intercept lot so he could catch the bus to Grand Junction first thing in the morning. Due to the low temperatures expected that night it was determined that staying outdoors was not going to be a safe option. Several suggestions were offered, including allowing the man to spend the night in the warm lobby of the sheriff's office, but he refused. Deputies were finally able to make arrangements to get him to Ridgway where he had more housing options and the ability to catch the bus the next day.
LIKE A ROLLING STOP: A motorist was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
MARCH 27
WILDLIFE, SNUFFED: A dead bighorn sheep was removed from Highway 145.
MARCH 28
FIRE: Deputies assisted Norwood fire with a structure fire.
GRINDING: After receiving a 10 p.m. noise complaint from neighbors, a gravel pit operator stop operating for the night.
MARCH 29
FRAUDSTERS: The second of two unemployment fraud reports in the past few weeks was taken on this day.
GONE TO GLORY: An injured elk on the Airport Road was put down.
MARCH 30
ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION: A snowmobile versus auto accident resulted in injuries. An investigation has been opened.
CRAP DRUG: A porta-potty crew at a construction site reported finding a sack of suspected meth, which was taken into custody for destruction.
SEASON OVER: A skier with a broken leg was transported out of Bear Creek.
MARCH 31
SEEMED BAD: A report of a possibly intoxicated driver resulted in a contact that deemed the driver perhaps a bad driver, but not incapacitated.
PAPERS, PLEASE: Deputies contacted a dirt bike rider in the Norwood area riding an unregistered vehicle.
TEENAGE KICKS: Deputies responded to a burglary in progress and later apprehended the juvenile suspects.
GAWKERS: Deputies took a report of big horn sheep and bystanders creating a traffic hazard near mile marker 79 on Highway 145. The ,animals were still present on arrival but were not blocking lanes of traffic and were left alone.
APRIL 1
SAR MISSION: A backcountry skier contacted the SMSO to report he had been involved in a rockslide and avalanche on Wilson Peak. The skier reported he had taken a 2,500-foot fall from near the summit of the mountain. Although he was very sore and had some abrasions from falling through a rocky couloir the man reported being uninjured. He was concerned however because his climbing/ski partner had not reached him after the fall and he lost his skis during the fall. The man was advised to get into as safe a spot as he could find and wait for his partner to ski to him. A deputy was able to eventually see the other man skiing towards the location of the man who fell. The ski partner was able to locate the missing equipment and the two made their way out without the need for assistance.
APRIL 2
DOMESTIC: A 40-year-old Telluride male was arrested on domestic violence charges.
ALL GOOD IN THE ’HOOD: Deputies conducted a welfare check in Lawson Hill. All was well.
APRIL 3
PULLIN’ A TRAIN: Deputies spoke to the lead car for an oversized load that was impeding traffic.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
MARCH 27
LOST HUMAN: Couldn’t find the dog, so the dog went to the pound.
FOUND HUMAN: A canine-human reunited story.
LAME, IN THE MORAL SENSE: A repeat offender in a handicapped parking spot was issued a citation.
ASHES TO ASHES: Following a complaint, the remains of fireworks were found, but the perpetrators had blasted off.
MARCH 28
DUST TO DUST: See above.
MARCH 29
THEY’RE BAAAAAACK: The first official bear sighting of 2021 took place on lower Coonskin run.
MARCH 21
BAD COMPANY: A patron causing a disturbance in a bar was gone when the law arrived.
APRIL 2
LOUD: Officers responded to two noise complaints.
TOO MANY: Officers responded to a request to check capacity at a bar … they were in compliance.
APRIL 3
WATCHING YOU: A citizen reported a poor driver who was then located and contacted and arrested for DUI.
LORD OF WHAT: A landlord-tenant dispute was deemed civil in nature.
ALL-A Y’ALL PIPE DOWN: There were multiple noise complaints and all parties quieted down on contact.
APRIL 4
WALK THIS WAY: A large party in Carhenge relocated to base of Lift 7 for end of season partying.
PARTY’S OVER: Officers made a felony arrest.
FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN: Individuals involved with a large gathering in Carhenge Parking lot were contacted for lighting a bonfire, which they agreed to extinguish and then disperse.
LAST DAY OF SEASON SHENANIGANS: Noise, fireworks, it was busy-making stuff.
APRIL 5
IT’S ALARMING: How many false alarms police and fire respond to in the course of a week.
