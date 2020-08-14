Palisade peaches are the stuff of Colorado legend. Fuzzy and fragrant, sunset-orange slices dripping with sweet droplets like liquid sunshine that you can hold in your hand. Anyone lucky enough to pluck a Palisade peach straight from the branch in early August and slurp it down, juices running down forearms, knows the power of the peach to transport you straight onto cloud nine.
Okay, okay: cut the soaring background music playing in your mind as you dream of juicy peaches and cream, peach pies and fresh cobblers; cue record scratch sound effect. This spring, a cold front swept into the Western Slope region on the fateful night of April 13, settling into the fruit basket of Colorado with chilly indifference. The resulting frost, as temperatures dropped as low as 19 degrees on some farms in the Palisade area, throttled the life out of a massive percentage of the valley’s unsuspecting peach blossoms.
“It’s been 30 years since we’ve had a really bad freeze like that,” said Carol Zadrozny of Z’s Orchards, whose Palisade farm has been providing fruit to area residents and beyond for nearly half a century. “We usually have a marginal freeze, where the temperature drops just a couple of degrees” below freezing, she explained, describing how large wind machines can be used in such an event to raise orchards’ temperatures just enough to avoid a die-off of the fresh blossoms.
Geography matters in such an event too, she said, explaining how farms closer to the Book Cliffs or the Colorado River were protected just a little bit more by the few extra degrees lent by the topography.
“Around here, a lot of people were pretty much wiped out as far as our peaches,” Zadrozny said. “Everyone was hurt, everyone has a smaller crop.”
Even the growers who were lucky enough to escape the hard frost with some of their peach crop, she said, are only producing perhaps 20 percent of what they would have otherwise expected this year.
The good news is, while fewer Colorado peaches may be available outside of the region and the state, many suppliers are still able to send the enviable orbs to nearby localities, including to Telluride.
“We were not expecting to be able to get any Palisade peaches this year, after the frost,” said Mike Jackman, store manager at Clark’s Market in Telluride. “I was pleasantly surprised because even with the very low crop, we have been able to call in advance and we are getting what we’ve pre-ordered,” he said, noting that over the years of building relationships with particular farms, they’ve still been able to provide local peaches at the market. “But it’s only going to last as long as supplies last.”
So as long as peaches can be found, the Palisade peach worshippers among us need fear not, but you’d better light a fire under your brass… cookware, that is. (Okay, it doesn’t have to be brass, either.)
For those in need of a little inspiration, what better than Mom’s famous peach pie recipe? And yes, I’ll have you know, my mother has won blue ribbons at the county fair for her baking. Credentials just don’t get any more Americana, pie-in-the-sky perfect than that.
First step: keep the filling simple. Peel and slice 6-8 peaches, gently stirring in ¾ cup of sugar, three tablespoons of flour, and ¼ teaspoon each of cinnamon and nutmeg plus a dash of salt. The secret to true perfection?
“Use fresh peaches, not canned ones like many recipes call for, and make your own crust,” Mom advised.
Now, lots of folks are daunted by the task of making a homemade crust, but need not be, says Mom, as it’s only three ingredients. For a double crust, add two cups of flour to a mixing bowl, stirring in one teaspoon of salt. Add ⅔ cup cold butter (my grandmother preferred lard, while my dad goes with a half butter, half lard crust), and use a pastry cutter or a fork to chop it into the flour until the butter is reduced to pea-sized bits. Finally, sprinkle one tablespoon at a time of ice-cold water over the mixture, stirring after each tablespoon to incorporate, until the dough starts to form a ball around the fork and sticks together when squeezed, usually about 7-10 tablespoons total. Separate the dough into two balls, rolling out on a floured surface with a rolling pin (a clean wine bottle works handily as well).
Assemble the pie by lining a pie dish with one crust, adding the filling, covering the top with the second crust. For those wanting to get all fancy, check out some YouTube videos on the lattice top technique. Seal and crimp the pie’s edges with a fork or fingers, poke a few holes in the top, bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes or until bubbly, and voilà! Give yourself a gold star and prepare to watch your family members or roommates stumble like peach-eating zombies into the heavenly-scented orbit of the kitchen.
“It’s a little peach of heaven on earth,” Mom summarized.
I guess the fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.