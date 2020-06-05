Well, that was fast.
Although Colorado’s ski season abruptly ended on March 15, per Gov. Polis’ executive order, there was a chance that one resort — Arapahoe Basin — might salvage some of what was left.
A-Basin is typically the last resort to close each season. It reopened May 27, following the mandatory shutdown, state and county health protocols firmly in place.
Yet A-Basin will close today (June 7) for good.
The reason wasn’t an outbreak of the coronavirus, but another phenomena all too familiar this time of year: the warming weather. As A-Basin CEO Alan Henceroth lamented on his blog, “Every year, no matter how hard we try to stop it, the snow still melts. The cat drivers push and pile it for months on end. Even so, the snow still melts. We think Sunday is a good day to close out the season. The snow is almost gone.”
The brief reopening period, albeit disappointing for being so short, was at least a chance for A-Basin to implement changes that could well be in place this coming season.
The changes “will mainly have to do with distancing,” said Jim Kehoe, senior project manager at Charles Cunniffe Architects who led Telluride’s Virginia Placer affordable-housing project. “Thinking about this architecturally, if they don’t get a vaccine, it will have a very large impact on the design of public spaces and places of hospitality.”
That is only the beginning of what resort planners have to ponder right now. What about the skiing experience itself? How do you keep crowds safe in the outdoors? On Thursday, Henceroth and Bill Jensen, partner and CEO of the Telluride Ski Resort, offered their thoughts on this coming winter in a joint interview with the Denver publication BusinessDen’s online program, Business Den Assembly. (Jensen called Gov. Polis’ directive that ski resorts must close “very dramatic and sudden ...as a team, with our guests (and) our employees, it was a shock, but we were able to work through it.”)
“We’ve learned a lot” through the reopening process, Henceroth said, “so if we do have to open with restrictions this fall, we’re much better poised for that than we would have been otherwise.” Perhaps the most important lesson: “We learned we could take care of 600 — the number of skiers A-Basin settled to allow on-mountain each day — “pretty easily and keep them spread out. We know it could be more.”
“I think that’s the challenge,” Jensen said. “Are we going to be in an environment (this fall) where we have to operate with restrictions?” Implementing distancing on the mountain seemed much more straightforward and easy to implement than what happens when people sit down at a restaurant.
“The act of skiing, even riding up lifts and queueing up in lines, I think you can practice social distancing,” Jensen said. “It’s logical” that you ski, and ride chairlifts, with the people you come with. “I’m trying to understand the on-mountain ambiance,” Jensen added. “We have Alpino Vino, a very intimate European-style restaurant, and Bon Vivant. What will the operating parameters be? Every ski area has what I call a ‘big-box’ restaurant. We’re fortunate that we have outdoor dining,” but when the weather is inclement, “that’s not really conducive” to eating outside, he added.
And then there’s the matter of the ski school, where “you have an intermix of people who don’t know each other.”
Add them all up, “And I sit here and say, it’s six months away,” Jensen summed up. “Where will the virus be in six months? Everybody in the world is hopeful for a vaccine but pragmatically it’s likely not something we can rely on for this coming winter; I think two winters out” a vaccine will be more likely.
“I do think social distancing will be part of our model next winter,” Jensen summed up. “How far it goes will be interesting. We’re talking about it constantly. We have maybe five or six months to finalize what we’re going to offer. At the same time, guests will want to know what we’re going to say before they make a decision about booking. All those things are swimming around in our minds right now,” as planners attempt to envision “what our world’s going to look like next December.”
