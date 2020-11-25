The photo told the story: Hundreds of vehicles idling outside a Houston food bank the week before Thanksgiving.
The photograph, which appeared in newspapers and on the national news the week before Thanksgiving, summed up the problem: Millions of U.S. citizens just aren’t getting enough to eat this year.
Millions can no longer afford enough to eat.
The problem was already acute; the pandemic only made it worse.
“Even before COVID-19 stripped people of their jobs, shuttered businesses and claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives, some 13.7 million U.S. families — 10.5 percent of households — experienced food insecurity” at some point in 2019, Time magazine recently reported.
“Food insecurity rates” have more than doubled in 2020, according to Northwestern University researchers. Nearly a quarter of American households have been impacted.
Food banks nationwide have been hard pressed to meet rising needs — particularly at a time when distributing food presents health risks to volunteers who give out these meals. But at least locally, food pantries in San Miguel and Ouray counties report they are keeping up with demand, and pressing forward.
This said, both pantries (as you might expect) have implemented changes to keep both volunteers and recipients safe.
At the Telluride Food Pantry, for example, weekly food distribution — which takes place every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — is no longer indoors.
“We’re located behind the Second Chance Humane Society thrift store. The entrance is on Aspen Street,” Pantry representative Barb Gross said. “The pantry is being held entirely outdoors. We have a table just outside.”
The pantry recently implemented another change, to help reduce contact between volunteers and recipients. In the past, volunteers would query clients about exactly what type of meat (for example) they would like, or whether they had a stove and could therefore prepare vegetables such as potatoes. With COVID-19 rates rising, this is no longer safe. Instead, the pantry is asking clients to register online in advance, ideally the night before the pantry is held, “Which tells us what you need, and gives us a chance to prepare a box ready for pick-up” the next day, Gross said.
(If there is no way you can preregister online at telluridefoodpantry.org, not to worry: “We’ll still give you a pre-packaged box of staple ingredients,” Gross promised.)
“We’ll continue distributing food this way through Covid,” Gross said, “and we’ll see how we do. So far,” she added, “it’s going really well. We owe a big thank you to (local resident) Sally Russell, who recently donated a big, six-foot-long, three-foot-deep, reach-in refrigerator to us,” enabling volunteers to skip lugging in frozen foods from elsewhere in town (such as from Telluride Main St. restaurant La Cocina de Luz, whose owner, Lucas Price, had allowed the pantry to use its refrigerators).
“Now we can prepare full orders” on-site, Gross said with satisfaction.
Also likely satisfying: the fact that the pantry, which is supported in part by the Telluride Foundation (see the related story in this issue), was able to offer turkeys and other traditional Thanksgiving-meal fixings to recipients earlier this week, allowing many more regional residents (symbolically, at least, in a time of social distancing) a seat at the holiday table this day.
Holiday fare was also on offer to recipients at the Ouray County Food Pantry, thanks to donations from Mountain Market in Ridgway and the Ouray Market, among other donors, president Bev Angehrn said. “The markets have been very generous since the beginning of Covid, and have promsised to offer Christmas meals as well.” Speaking of the Yuletide, the Telluride pantry’s hours will change Christmas week: the pantry will be open Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (instead of Dec. 24). The Ouray food pantry, which is open weekly on Thursday from 12:30-3:30 p.m., will distribute Christmas meals Dec. 17. “Christmas is the one week of the year we’re closed,” Angehrn said. At the food bank’s headquarters in Ridgway Tuesday, clients received “full turkey dinners with all the trimmings: stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, and salad mix. It was a very generous meal.”
Like Telluride’s pantry, the one in Ridgway “has moved entirely outside,” Angehrn added. “We used to allow clients a chance to choose from a prepared list, but given the rising number of Covid cases in Ouray County, we’re now offering premade boxes. We’ve probably almost doubled the number of clients we have this year,” she added, “but we’ve been able to keep up with demands for food. We want any one in need to know we’re here, we welcome them, and we’re here for them.”
