SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 7
JUVENILE PROBLEM: Following a report of a social media post depicting ammunition, deputies searched a home and found said ammunition.
FEB. 9
HORSEFENCE: An equine caught in a fence was freed and placed in a secure corral.
BACKCOUNTRY MISADVENTURE: A backcountry skier was injured. The party was able to contact Telluride ski patrol.
NONTOXICATED: Deputies caught up with a driver reportedly intoxicated. The motorist was not, as it turns out.
FEB. 10
SCAMMERS: A senior citizen was contacted and asked to give personal info, but the senior was smarter than that and told the caller to scam off.
R-U-N-N-O-F-T: A man with a warrant out for his arrest has skipped town.
NOT THE DROIDS YOU’RE LOOKING FOR: Deputies contacted an employee at a restaurant who has a similar name to an actual wanted person. That person is reportedly away for an extended amount of time.
ROADSIDE BLUES: A motorist was pulled over for failing to drive in a single lane and was subsequently unable to complete roadside maneuvers. Charges included, driving under the influence, illegal possession of alcohol in a vehicle, careless driving and other infractions.
FEB. 11
WHAT’S YOUR HURRY: A speeding motorist making dangerous passes was apprehended and cited.
HIGHWAY SLALOM: A motorist was contacted for weaving but was proven to not be impaired.
MISSED A GATE: Another highway slalom contestant was, indeed, intoxicated and driven to a nice warm cot to sleep it off.
FEB. 12
HAIR ON FIRE: Going 92 in a 50 mph zone will grab most everybody’s attention.
OTTOGONE: A report of a couch in the road could not be verified, as it was gone upon arrival.
FEB. 13
MEDICAL ASSIST: Deputies assisted with a child having trouble breathing. The child was stabilized and taken to the hospital in Montrose.
FEB. 18
DRUNK DRIVING: Deputies arrested a male for driving under the influence.
FEB. 19
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: No contraband in jail.
FEB. 20
WANNA RIDE?: A deputy responded to a report of a female walking north on Highway 145 who said she missed the bus to Durango and was attempting to walk back to Telluride. She was given a ride to the home of friends.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
FEB. 10
BAR BROUHAHA: A bar brawl spilled onto the streets and three would-be pugilists were cited for assault.
FEB. 11
HURTIN’ WORDS: A verbal altercation resulted in the parties being separated for the night.
MISBEHAVIN’: Officers responded to a disturbance at a local pub. The bartender declined to press charges.
CUM ON FEEL THE NOIZE: Officers responded to a pair of noise complaints in which each party complied with directives to pipe down.
FEB. 12
HIT AND LITERALLY RUN: The perpetrator of a hit and run causing property damage fled the scene on foot.
HE BECAME RULY: An unruly subject was counseled.
IT DOES STINK: One human complained about a dog-owning human’s failure to pick up after his pup’s poop.
FEB. 13
YOU CAN RUN, BUT YOU LITERALLY CANNOT HIDE: The above hit and run perp was arrested and charged on numerous traffic violations including inflicting damage to a parking garage pillar.
BUZZKILL: Most people enjoy a couple cocktails, relish a buzz and remain pleasant. Others get drunk and cause disturbances that cops have to resolve.
FEB. 14
THE GREAT, VERY CUTE, ESCAPE: A puppy was kept at the cop shop until it could be reunited with its grateful owner.
SCRAMDOKA: A car camper in thee ‘Doka parking lot was moved along.
FEB. 15
NOT YOURS: Officers responded to ongoing complaints about a person who insists on parking in a hotel’s designated drop-off and pick-up space.
IT WAS THE SALMON MOUSSE: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with a suspected case of food poisoning.
FEB. 17
TOO DRUNK, TOO DRUNK, TOO DRUNK TO WALK: An inebriated person required assistance.
FEB. 18
ASSAULT: Hit someone, get arrested. Pretty simple.
FEB. 19
NO REALLY, YOU CAN CHECK OUT: An inebriated person at a hotel was herded back to his actual accommodations.
SCAMPER: A car camper at Town Park was de-camped.
FEB. 20
THROWN OUT AT HOME: An inebriated individual nearly made it home, but was found passed out nearby.
DRUNK PEOPLE IN TOWN, THE SERIES: An intoxicated person was contacted near the county courthouse.
FEB. 21
RUFF: Officers fielded a barking dog complaint.
GAME OVER: A motorist was arrested for driving under the influence after plowing into several street signs, a street light and a fence.
TAG, YOU’RE IT: A responsible sober party took over the care of a drunk person.
FEB. 22
PEACE, DISTURBED: Parties were separated following a call for a disturbance.
THOSE SUMMER TIRES AREN’T GOING TO CUT IT: There were multiple calls for vehicles sliding off the road and property damage reports. Musta snowed. Finally.
