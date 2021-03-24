Paul Reich has long been a local mental and behavioral health advocate. From his time as president of the Telluride School Board to his most recent post as behavioral health program manager with Tri-County Health Network (TCHNetwork), Reich has worked tirelessly to provide more access to resources and education, while destigmatizing mental health issues.
He will be expanding his reach in becoming the new community relations manager for the Center for Mental Health, which serves Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. Reich, who has been on the center’s board since 2014, will still be based out of Telluride, but also travel throughout the many communities the organization serves.
“It was an opportunity for me to do something across the six counties, which I’m really looking forward to, in the same field that I’m in,” he said Wednesday morning before teaching a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) class. “ … I will be in my car a little bit more, I suspect.”
After five years with TCHNetwork, Reich will finish up this week and take some time off before starting with the center. He leaves TCHNetwork in a better place now than when he was hired in late 2016.
“Five years later, TCHNetwork’s behavioral health program has grown and now includes a combination of education, coalition building, teletherapy and policy work. The menu of courses has expanded with Paul now overseeing instruction of Mental Health First Aid in Spanish and English, National Alliance for Mental Health Family-to Family — a program that helps families living with a mental illness — safeTalk suicide prevention training, and for the first time, a Teen Mental Health First Aid, which begins this spring,” according to a TCHNetwork letter thanking Reich for his five years.
The two organizations will continue to work together, as has been the norm, so Reich will still be around, he joked, adding that he’s only moving about 30 feet west to his new office. But he’s proud of his time with TCHNetwork, which also included spearheading a 2018 San Miguel County ballot initiative to support mental health resources. Ballot Measure 1A passed with 66 percent of the vote and now provides $600,000 in funding annually.
“I’m really proud that the community recognized that in 2018 and supported mental health at the ballot box and was willing to tax themselves for it,” he said. “I think as a team, we’ve done a really good job of opening up the dialogue around behavioral health and mental health through the trainings, support groups and different community forums that we’ve offered. I’m really proud of the team that we have here that is very passionate advocates for mental health.”
He also pointed to the fact that TCHNetwork is the only organization on the Western Slope with bicultural and bilingual Spanish-speaking MHFA trainers.
TCHNetwork Executive Director Lynn Borup, who approached Reich initially about expanding mental health education into schools, couldn’t speak highly enough of what he’s brought to the organization.
“We so appreciate Paul’s passion and dedication to changing the narrative around behavioral health, helping to normalize the conversation and reducing the stigma that surrounds mental health,” she said. “He’s made an enormous impact over the past five years, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership continuing in our collective work to reduce suicide and improve mental health across the Western Slope. We send off Paul to his next chapter with a heartfelt thank you and appreciation not only for a job well done but for continuing the fight to stamp out stigma.”
But as Borup alluded to, there is still more work to do, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of recent tragedies, including Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder that claimed 10 lives.
Reich explained that TCHNetwork has seen an increase in teletherapy participation throughout the past 13 months and more organizations are interested in offering mental health training for employees.
“I think it’s really taken a toll on people’s psyche,” he said of the pandemic. “I think we’re ways away of seeing that post-traumatic stress. We’ve all been through a traumatic event. Helping people as we come out of this, and what does that look like. We’re not going back to business as normal, at least not in 2021. How do we help people continue to navigate their mental health and well being as we start to go back to some level of a post-COVID world.
There is help, he added, for anyone and everyone who may be struggling with mental health or substance use.
“I still worry about our community because we experienced loss. We know that there are individuals out there who are still struggling. Me leaving Tri-County was less about leaving Tri-County so much as me being able to continue what I do in more communities.”
For more information on TCHNetwork and the Center for Mental Health, visit tchnetwork.org or centermh.org, respectively.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the toll-free, 24-hour hotline of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) to be connected to a trained counselor at a suicide crisis center nearest you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.