Local big mountain skier and North Face athlete Hilaree Nelson is missing in the Himalayas, according to multiple reports of a fatal avalanche that killed two people and injured several others.
Nelson went missing just below the true summit of Mt Manaslu Monday morning, according to the Himalayan Times, when she fell about 82 feet into a crevasse.
Her partner Jim Morrison skied down Manaslu, which is the world's eighth-highest mountain at 8,163 meters, this morning, a source at the base camp confirmed, according to the Times.
The Times reported that bad weather is hindering rescue efforts.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
