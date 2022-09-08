Bark beetles might easily be considered one of the West’s most persistent scourges. Feeding from within stressed or weakened trees, including Colorado’s iconic Douglas fir, the larvae deprive trees of essential nutrients, a circumstance that spells death to the tree. This spring and summer, San Miguel County officials launched a campaign against the bark beetle with a novel approach, that of using pheromones that communicate with bark beetles. The message? No vacancy.
The bark beetle epidemic started in the area around 2000 with the onset of the 20-plus-year mega drought. Despite this year’s healthy monsoon season, drought conditions persist. Millions of acres of Colorado’s forests have been affected by bark beetles.
The creatures are native insects that are attracted to trees that are stressed or have recently died, according to a news release from the county. Adult beetles enter and lay their eggs in the tree’s phloem, the moist inner bark that delivers nutrients to the tree. The beetle larvae feed inside the tree for a year or two before the insect flies off as an adult to find a new host tree and start the cycle over. Weakened or recently killed trees have little to no natural defensive capabilities, making them ideal sites for beetle larvae to feed and develop. When the tree is stripped of its phloem, it eventually dies.
The pheromone packets are small plastic packets that are tacked or nailed to trees. The county’s pilot project placed about 100 of the packets on sections within its trail system: M59, Keystone Gorge/Lawson Hill and Bridal Veil.
“The bigger the tree, the better,” explained county parks and open space department employee, Deanna Drew, “so we looked for trees at least 8 inches around in each area. Rich (Hamilton) found our largest in Bridal Veil Trail. It was almost 8 feet in diameter.”
Drew said the county is not alone in its efforts as the U.S. Forest Service and the Town of Telluride have also placed packets in strategic areas. The forest service packets are along the Jud Weibe Trail, and Telluride placed theirs in a stand of trees in Bear Creek. Drew said the county purchased about 100 packets while the forest service has purchased and placed “thousands.”
Todd Gardiner, silviculturist for the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest, asks that if people see the bubble packets on the trees in the Telluride area, to please leave them there.
“They’re out there to protect the tree from bark beetles, they’re environmentally safe and are non-toxic to wildlife,” Gardiner said.
Bark beetles rely on pheromones, which are hormones released by one beetle to affect the behavior of others of the same species, to communicate with each other. For the Douglas fir beetle, scientists have developed a chemical called methylcyclohexanone — MCH for short — which mimics the hormone produced by the Douglas fir beetle. Since 2000, MCH has been used by natural resource managers and landowners in the western U.S. to protect thousands of high-value, high-risk trees from Douglas fir beetle attacks, and it is proven to be over 90 percent effective, officials said. Drew said time will tell when it comes to observing any lessening of bark beetle infestation.
“The results are not readily evident,” Drew said. “The packets only last one season, about two months once applied, and should be reapplied each year to each tree, as long as the beetles are around to be effective. If the tree does not get hit by bark beetles, it could be because of the packets.”
The treatment works when the MCH, loaded into a small single or double plastic bubble membrane, slowly releases when the temperatures are warm enough. The chemical is released into the surrounding area as if it were released by the male beetle, telling other beetles that “this tree is taken” and tricking arriving beetles into moving on to find another location to lay their eggs. In addition, they are forced to fly around more, use more resources, so are less likely to successfully attack other trees.
Each bark beetle species specializes in attacking a specific tree species, according to the news release. Several species of bark beetle are native to Colorado and usually exist at low abundances, killing only dying or weakened trees. But periodic, natural or human caused disturbance such as windstorms, fire, or drought create an abundance of suitable breeding sites that allow normal beetle populations to rapidly increase to high densities and epidemic proportions. As the climate becomes hotter and drier, their populations explode, causing outbreaks which can kill large numbers of even the healthiest trees.
Though the county is new to the effort, forest service officials have been installing the bubble packs along the Jud Weibe for the past several years. Colorado State Forest Service has also been treating trees in the Lawson Hill area.
“We’re working across boundaries and jurisdictions with federal, state, town, and county officials all hitting different areas of the forest,” Gardiner said.
Gardiner and his crews remove the previous years’ spent bubble packs each spring, and invite private property owners to install the bubble packs on their own Douglas fir trees. And unlike some chemicals, MCH has very little impact on the environment and is safe to use almost anywhere.
“Putting them out can do no harm,” he said.
Drew said county officials acted on direction from its open space commission. Board member Susie St. Onge, Drew explained, also serves on the Telluride Open Space Commission and urged the county to try the MCH method.
For now, scientists say Douglas fir is the only species of tree for which the MCH bubble packs are proven to be effective.
For more information about Douglas fir pheromone packets or to get involved next spring, contact Drew at deannad@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
