Lupine and fireweed flora begin to fill in viridescent trails, lunch chatter of Telluride’s live music scene drifts into the ears of passerbys, maskless smiles glimmer under the warm sun, and vendors of Mountain Village’s 11th annual Market on the Plaza dance with their first customers of the season.
The market commenced in Heritage Plaza Wednesday, allowing 37 vendors to begin presenting a myriad of their local, seasonal offerings, including farm-fresh produce, jewelry, leather, handmade soaps, hand-carved wood items and healing products. The market will take place each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 15, accompanied by live music from noon to 4 p.m., free yoga at 1 p.m., and Telluride Theatre presentations for children at 1 p.m. each week.
Mountain Village’s business development and sustainability director Zoe Dohnal, planner Amy Ward and public information officer Kathrine Warren have created a “well-curated” environment that supports local vendors and businesses, and offers a variety of regional artwork and products, according to Moon Bear Jewels partner and vendor Colleen Thompson. She added “helping the Mountain Village community thrive is a priority to them.”
By allowing patrons to stroll through the plaza and shop while listening to live music, eating lunch from vendors or surrounding restaurants, relaxing into free yoga sessions, engaging in pursuits designed for the kids, and accessing the bike park, the Market on the Plaza design offers the opportunity to make a day out of the event, Thompson explained.
“I am so excited about the first market of the season. This is all I daydreamed about all winter long,” she said. “Sunshine, chatting with friends and visitors, showing off all of the hard work we’ve put into making jewelry all winter. It is my absolute favorite event of the year.”
Factoring in the “increased vitality within the Village, the growth the market experienced last summer, and the ‘great success’ of Telski’s bike park,” Dohnal is expecting a large increase in visitation this year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Market on the Plaza became a “sanctuary for a lot of people” because it was able to be set up, while also ensuring health protocols, such as wearing masks and social distancing, were in place, according to Dohnal. This largely increased people’s awareness of the market and is allowing it to blossom into an “even better community asset” this year, she added.
For Moon Bear Jewels — a local jewelry company that curates “one of a kind,” “handmade” jewelry and has been an active vendor since 2015 — Market on the Plaza allowed them to push through pandemic-induced financial hardships and continue making creative jewelry lines. With in-person events and festivals accounting for the majority of their sales, Thompson is grateful that the market was able to happen on such a large-scale last year, she said.
“Our market motto, ‘local made, local grown and local loved’ is more important than ever as we continue to celebrate local produce, jewelry, food and more,” Dohnal said in a press release.
Market on the Plaza’s mission is to support a “diverse community of vendors” and provide locals and visitors alike the option to shop local, Dohnal said. She added that shopping locally is not only important to emotionally and financially support the community, but it is also largely lowering the town’s global environmental impact.
Wags World Orchards, a small family farm in Montrose that has been a vendor since the event started in 2010, is also overjoyed with the kick-off of this year’s market. The farm loves displaying their carefully picked apricots, plums and nectarines “up in the mountains,” catching up with long-time customers, and engaging with the “helpful, friendly fun atmosphere” fabricated by the vendor community, co-owner and farmer Jan Waggoner said. She added that because the market will be open two weeks later, she will be able to sell in-season apples by mid-August.
Street Eats is a new mobile açaí concept that will join Market on the Plaza for its first time this summer. Owner Isaiah Davis-Toledo is lookin forward to offering a healthy superfood alternative that is “full of antioxidants” and featuring seasonal, local fruits.
“I am looking so forward to seeing what new food vendors will be at the market this year,” Thompson said. “I hear there some new bites and I cannot wait to support the new guys and try them out.”
The strong sense of community among vendors is visible as one walks from one tent to the next.
“Many of the vendors attend several markets in the region, so there is definitely a sense of community there,” Thompson said. “I have friends, like Lara (of Niyol Jewelry) I can laugh and talk shop with for days. The people from Wags are always dropping off a mid-day peach or plum to get me through the day. I’ve even had Phil (of Magnetic Jewelry) save me when my tent almost blew away during a crazy wind storm. Everyone takes care of each other, and the first market is like a little family reunion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.