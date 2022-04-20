Tri-State Generation and Transmission will be conducting a vegetation maintenance project along a 5.1-mile stretch of its 115-kV line this summer in an attempt to clear the areas surrounding supporting structures of hazardous trees and potential wildfire fuels.
Doug Dean, Tri-State’s senior manager for the West transmission maintenance area, and senior environmental planner Diana Leiker presented project plans and timeline to officials during Wednesday’s virtual San Miguel Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Tri-State will focus on the stretch of transmission line between the Ames hyrdo plant and the top of Ophir Pass that traverses Forest Service, private and Town of Ophir land. Dean explained the project will most likely start in mid-May and be completed by mid-July at the latest. There are also plans to remove willows in some areas, but Tri-State will not do that until December, when the ground is frozen and minimal damage to the ground occurs.
“We’re focusing on protecting our line, keeping the line from being a cause of an ignition source and generally be good stewards of the power line running through the area,” he said. “Historically, we’ve focused on danger trees and removing those as we inspect the line and we’re focusing on building up the right of ways.”
Most right of ways are 100 feet, though there are some areas where it is 40 feet, particularly in areas where there are wetlands or fens. Extra measures will be taken in such areas, Leiker explained.
“We’re not going to take what we need to take. Our goal is to keep this line safe for the community and maintain electric reliability,” she said, adding Tri-State has submitted a wetland application to the county’s planning department.
Tri-State is also working with and seeking advice from Forest Service, county, Ophir and San Miguel Conservation Foundation officials regarding the wetland areas. Leiker said there will be another on-site visit with officials next week. She shared the wetland protection measures so far Wednesday, including no permanent disturbance to wetlands, noxious weed management, hand removal of whole trees in such areas and no disturbances to root systems.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper expressed her concerns about working in wetland and fen areas, including the eventual removal of willows. She explained such work can permanently affect the groundwater hydrology.
“I just ask that you minimize it as much as possible because those are important species maintaining the wetland complexes,” she said about the removal of willows in those areas. “ … Any intrusion into a fen can ruin the fen for life. I’m extremely concerned about you removing any species within the fen area. … I wish that you could just leave it alone.”
Leiker explained the willow removal is limited to a 25-foot radius around structures in wetland areas and there are two areas where the density of willow growth is a concern.
“The goal would just be to cut trees that potentially may pose a threat within the right of way in that area,” she said. “ … If the tree is in the right of way and poses a threat we have this issue where we’re required by federal law to manage the transmission line so we want to do this in a way that’s compliant with our reliability standards, as well as minimizing our impact to the fens.”
There are six private landowners Tri-State will be working with as well, Leiker added. They have already been notified, but there are still conversations to be had about what exactly will be removed from their land.
“We’ll let them know what trees will be removed and try to incorporate what they need as best we can, while still meeting our vegetation management objectives,” she said.
The project will employ mechanical and hand felling; helicopter logging at higher terrains; several types of skidding, yarding and log-retrieval methods; materials will be lopped and scattered or removed; no grading or blading will take place for access roads within 100 feet if wetland areas; and mechanical equipment will be limited to the authorized transmission right of ways. The Town of Ophir requested as much material as possible be removed from the right of way there.
Tri-State will continue to provide updates about the project as it approaches, including notifying the public of impacted areas.
