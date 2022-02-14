The Town of Mountain Village is now accepting applications for the 2022 Market on the Plaza. Applications for regional vendors are due April 1, according to a news release.
Market on the Plaza is held on Wednesdays in mid-summer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Heritage Plaza, the center of Mountain Village. Vendors set up just steps from the free gondola, connecting the towns of Mountain Village and Telluride. Mountain Village is home to the Telluride Ski and Golf bike park and canopy tours and is the adventure home base for visitors and residents alike.
In addition to hosting high-quality vendors, the Market on the Plaza itself hosts musicians each week along with family entertainment and yoga offerings.
“The 2021 Market season proved to be the best season yet for our vendors and visitors alike. The Market draws up to 8,000 daily visitors as the destination sees over 150,000 visitors throughout the summer,” said Mountain Village Business Development and Sustainability Director Zoe Dohnal. “This amazing visitor traffic comes from a great balance of loyal locals, affluent second homeowners and eager tourists. We are excited for another successful Market season, and look forward to receiving vendor applications from a wide range of product offerings.”
The Market will run every Wednesday, June 15 through Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Our goal as market managers is to provide an organized and efficient market. The Market on the Plaza has a dedicated team that makes this market stand apart. We even allow vendors to drive and unload directly to their booth space,” Dohnal added.
The Market on the plaza is held at 9,545 feet, surrounded by the stunning San Jan Mountains, the temperate mountain summer and stunning fall make Mountain Village the perfect home for an open-air market.
To learn more about Market on the Plaza and to apply, visit marketontheplaza.com by April 1.
