San Miguel County Public Health officials announced Wednesday five new positive COVID-19 cases, according to a news release. Two of the new cases were close contacts related with the positive case that was announced last week, while the other three are independent cases. Public health has notified these individuals and is in the process of contact tracing. Four of the new cases were local area residents; one was a worker from a nearby county.
The new cases raise concern, as these cases are not related to each other and have occurred over a short time frame. This is a component factored into the overall metrics that determine the public health COVID-19 response. Public health officials will continue monitoring all other metrics, including testing, contact tracing and capacity, but do not currently see this as an indication to tighten measures, according to the release.
“These new positive cases are a reminder that we must remain diligent as a community to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said public health director Grace Franklin. “If we want to keep opening our economy, it is crucial to adjust our individual practices by wearing face coverings, social distancing, avoiding group gatherings and practicing good hygiene.”
Risk of infection is based on proximity, time of exposure and how contagious the positive person is. If safe precautions are maintained, risk of exposure is minimized. Higher risk situations that determine a person to be a “close contact” include being within six feet of an infected individual for more than 10 minutes without a mask or sharing items such as drinks.
