Climate change is accelerating: a recent climate report from the UN paints a grim picture of the impending disasters that the planet faces. Colorado already has a shrinking snowpack, which not only threatens the ski industry and the state’s winter economy, but creates a tinderbox for future fire seasons that could decimate parts of the state.
Although some of the “irreversible losses” in the 3,650-page report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have only recently became clear, the effects of a warming planet are already palpable in the San Juans. By nature, small ski towns witness some of the most immediate effects of climate change.
“If you've lived here even for just for a few years,” you can see the effects, Mason Osgood, director of Sheep Mountain Alliance, said. “We’ve all experienced some changes in our climate that are pretty shocking.”
“We're seeing an overall reduction in snowpack which leads to a huge strain on our runoff and our water resources throughout the spring and summer.”
Droughts affecting the region are more dramatic. Two summers ago, there was barely a monsoon season, and it hardly rained in June or July. This has contributed to an increase in wildfires.
“As we move into the future, things are going to become more extreme, more unpredictable. And that certainly affects our ski town,” Osgood said. “Tourism revolves around the snowpack,” and “having a water-rich environment” is crucial for the health of local forests.
World leaders may be hesitant to pass sweeping climate initiatives, but local organizations in the San Juans are not waiting to act: The recent IPCC report did not change the overall strategy of local environmental group EcoAction Partners, but it did help inspire a more immediate response.
“The report was really timely in lighting the fire for local and regional climate action,” Emma Gerona, the group’s executive director, said. “There’s a lot of exciting things on the docket, but this new report reiterates the need to be more proactive.”
In an important step, the region’s energy provider, San Miguel Power Association (SMPA), has committed to 80 percent renewable energy production by 2030.
EcoAction Partners is working with Solar United on the Uncompahgre Solar Co-op to make solar “more affordable and accessible to our residents,” according to Gerona. The deadline for signing up for the co-op is May 1.
Another major countywide initiative involves an update to the Ouray and San Miguel County Regional Climate Action Plan, which EcoAction and Sheep Mountain Alliance are helping to implement. The plan covers nine sectors, including transit, aviation and the energy transition.
When transitioning to renewable energy, the box canyon faces specific challenges. The steep ridgelines of the San Juans are not an environmentally-friendly locale to install solar panels, and there are competing community needs for the limited valley space available.
“The scarcity of land is really tricky, especially given other challenges, such as the housing crisis,” Gerona said.
But there are viable solutions, such as channeling power from solar installations in Montezuma County.
Land conservation is a key aspect of the region’s future climate.
“We all know that preserving public lands builds climate-change resiliency, not only for wildlife and wildlife corridors, but by preventing those areas from future development,” Osgood said.
Globally, only 15 percent of land and 21 percent of freshwater are protected, according to the IPCC, which estimates that 30 to 50 percent of the planet needs to be conserved for the "resilience of biodiversity and ecosystem services at a global scale".
In Colorado, Sheep Mountain Alliance has been working for years to help get the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act through Congress. The organization is also a supporter of the Colorado Wilderness Act. Passing these pieces of legislation would help protect vital wild lands that are crucial to preserve, especially as the effects of climate change increase.
Protecting wildlife corridors and preventing oil and gas drilling are crucial steps, according to Osgood. The spike in non-motorized outdoor activities, such as ski touring, can help ease the transition away from oil and gas, Osgood noted.
There has been “an explosion in human powered recreation,” Osgood noted. “Oil and gas and mining…have pretty adverse impacts on wildlife,” he said.
Although the threats of climate change can feel overwhelming, local action does have an impact. Gerona encourages community members to get involved. EcoAction Partners has local programs for individuals, including an income qualified weatherization initiative. At no cost, team members from SMPA will help people make their homes more energy efficient, helping lower emissions and cut utility bills. A similar program is available for businesses.
The San Juan Mountain Association recently launched educational efforts to help locals better understand the effects of warmer winters on the region’s mountains.
“The program is an interpretive ski and snowshoe tour, during which we discuss the importance of our snowpack on regional watersheds and the steady decline happening over the last several decades leading to persistent water shortages,” David Taft, the SJMA’s conservation director, explained.
The box canyon’s isolation can be a benefit when it comes to inspiring change, Gerona noted: “The remote nature of our region creates a special level of collaboration since it is such a tight-knit space.”
