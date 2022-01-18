EcoAction Parners, in collaboration with the Town of Telluride, recently announced the recipients for the 2022 Telluride Green Grants, which help local nonprofits, businesses and residents reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by providing funds for capital projects.
This year’s recipients include three organizations and three individuals for a total of $50,000. While the amounts given to each grantee weren’t publicly available, applicants can request $500 to $35,000. Dirty Sturdy’s Compost received a grant to expand “an already successful home compost pickup program to enable great collection and transportation of food waste from the community to Hastings Mesa for composting,” according to a recent EcoAction Partners release.
Other 2022 recipients include KOTO Radio (window replacement), Wilkin Court HOA (furnace replacements), the Tiscay and Jones home (window replacement), Dunkaks (window replacement), and Thompsons (boiler replacement). Full names of individual recipients weren’t publicly available.
The 2022 grant cycle included six applications that requested a total of $70,000, which made the awarding the $50,000 “very competitive,” according to the release.
Kim Wheels, EcoAction Partners energy specialist, explained there were fewer applications, though more residents applied than is typical. It’s important that community members know these funds are available to them, she added.
“We had fewer organizations and businesses this time, and a higher percentage of individuals. In general, we had fewer applicants, so it is extremely critical that residents be informed of this opportunity and think about project opportunities in advance of the next grant cycle. EcoAction Partners is always available to answer questions and help a potential applicant determine the applicability of their project,” Wheels said.
The review committee based their selection on immediate results, tangible and measurable outcomes, higher matching of funds, comfort for residents and energy use reduction in the building stock, and support to existing operations that are already reducing GHG emissions.
“There is a direct nexus between projects funded through the Green Grant Program and reduction of emissions. These anticipated GHG emissions reductions are part of the funding decision process,” said Karen Guglielmone, the town’s environmental and engineering division manager. “Since buildings are the largest source of GHG emissions, projects that retrofit existing structures with more efficient boilers, newer windows and doors, insulation, and better lighting will use less electricity and natural gas and therefore decrease the community's GHG emissions. As well, increasing composting opportunities to divert compostable materials from the landfill, reduces a variety of GHG emissions from the landfill, including methane, along with other ancillary benefits.”
The combined impact of projects implemented during the 2019 and 2021 grant cycles reduce the Telluride community’s annual GHG emissions by over 150 mtCO2e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents). This equates to over 165,000 pounds of coal burned, or the amount of carbon sequestered by almost 2,500 tree seedlings over 10 years.
“We are thrilled that all grant recipients have identified projects that will help reduce carbon emission in our community. They will use funds made available by the Town of Telluride to address greenhouse gas emissions in our town one improvement project at a time,” said Joanna Kanow, new member of the Green Grant Committee and previous grant recipient. “Thank you very much to the Town of Telluride for offering this program to help members of the Telluride community reduce their carbon footprint and move toward our carbon neutral goal.”
Green Grants are funded using monies from the Telluride Energy Mitigation Program, a program that requires mitigation of energy used by exterior energy systems installed on new construction projects such as driveway snowmelt systems, heated garages, and exterior pools and spas. If energy used by such systems is not mitigated through on-site renewable energy, then a fee in-lieu of mitigation is required to allow the town to mitigate GHG emissions on behalf of the project.
The 2023 grant cycle will begin in October, when applications are accepted, with a mid-December deadline. More information can be found on EcoAction Partners’ website at ecoactionpartners.org.
“Folks should consider and think about projects that they want to embark on that could use some funding to help get off the ground,” Wheels said.
