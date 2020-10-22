Camilo thinks we should elect a president who will fund the Wilkinson Public Library to get more books. Jose Felix thinks kids should get the vote — “the more votes the better” — and wants a president who will make college cheaper. Kaitlyn is against dictatorship: “Voting is important so that we don’t have the same president over and over and over.”
This week, the students of Telluride’s fourth- and fifth-grade classes got to travel through time at the Wilkinson Public Library in collaboration with the Telluride Historical Museum, journeying from the elections of the 19th century all the way to the present day. With the help of character cards representing different individuals, the students transformed into various identities from America’s past, quickly realizing that while a white, landowning man was allowed to vote in America’s earliest elections, a Black woman from the South was still not allowed to vote even after the 19th Amendment legally guaranteed women the right to vote in 1920.
“History is the most essential tool for teaching students about voting and our upcoming presidential election, and adults, too,” said Theresa Koenigsknecht, who taught the interactive lesson and is the director of programs and exhibits at the museum. “History is about questions, not answers. Using critical thinking skills to explore issues like, ‘Why do we have an Electoral College?’ or ‘Who is allowed to vote and how?’ helps us frame our current rights and responsibilities.”
As the students arrived back in the present day from their time traveling journey, Jeannie Stewart, the library’s youth programs specialist, engaged the students with a lively story that cleverly explained the role and function of the Electoral College. If you yourself feel a little rusty on this uniquely American electoral mechanism, consider asking a fourth- or fifth-grader.
“You need 270 Electoral College votes to win,” said Rocko, a fourth-grader. “It doesn’t matter if all the little states voted for Clinton, if the big states voted for Trump, he wins,” he said of the 2016 presidential election, referring to states with few electoral votes as “little” and those with lots of electoral votes like California or Texas as “big.”
For another fourth-grade student, Waylon, the whole Electoral College process didn’t quite sit square with him.
“I think we should make a different system than the Electoral College,” he concluded.
Despite the complexity of the subject matter, the students’ engagement was evident, their enthusiasm occasionally bubbling over into shouts of “Vote for Biden!” and “Trump for President,” or even “Vote for me!”
“I know the Electoral College is a complicated component of our voting process but once one learns how it works and how it came about, I hope it helps one understand the elections and how important it is to stay involved and to vote,” said Stewart.
Many of the students expressed their desire to vote and their belief in a democratic system.
“Voting is important,” said Camilo, Waylon nodding in agreement.
Stewart noted the importance of including children in the conversation about democracy from a young age.
“I hope that students learn the importance of staying civically engaged in our country throughout their lifetime, beginning as children,” Stewart said. “I want them to understand the importance of staying involved and educated with issues pertaining to their community, state, country and the world.”
Knowing the history behind our modern democratic systems is critical as well, and history can provide a colorful palette with which to engage our senses of imagination, empathy and understanding.
“Understanding modern politics means being honest with ourselves about where we came from,” Koenigsknecht noted. “When people quote our Constitution or make sweeping statements about the past, it is often missing crucial context. I hope students can learn through this program that democracy is not static — change has occurred, and it's often messy. People fought hard for the right to vote, and continue to do so. Questioning why we have certain systems in place and wondering how we can make them better is at the very core of our democracy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.