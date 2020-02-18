Christmastime is seemingly universally accepted as the season of giving, but in Telluride, charitable outreach is synonymous with KOTO’s annual winter fundraising effort.
The second season of giving kicks off Friday with the annual Guest DJ Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year, the theme is ski legends, according to KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone.
“We went with the theme to pay homage to KOTO's 45 years on the air. As ski pioneer Johnnie Stevens commented recently: KOTO and the ski resort grew up together,” she explained. “That's why it was important to include voices through the decades and people who represent all aspects of the ski industry. It's not only the ski bums, but the people who paved the way.”
Friday programming will include ski school superstars with Annie Savath and friends; mountain managers with Bill Jensen and Stevens; storm chasers with Sarah Holbrooke, Mike Friedman, Jerry Roberts and Matt Steen; safety patrol with Socko and Marti Prohaska; the Shred Hour with Craig Wasserman and guests; Legends of the Templins with Zach and Matty; the Yeti Hour with Himay Palmer, Scott Kennett and Petey Dahle; and Lofty Dreams with the Lifton-Zolines.
"I'm incredibly grateful that these local legends are taking the time out of their day to come on KOTO, spin some tunes, tell ski stories and raise money for their community radio station," Pallone said. "It's the only time in my life I've ever hoped it's not a powder day."
On Fat Tuesday Feb. 25, the station will host its annual Mardi Gras party, complete with king cake, jambalaya and New Orleans-themed programming, from around noon to 3 p.m. The public is welcome to stop by. KOTO plans to have a remote broadcast from Gorrono Ranch either during Gay Ski Week or the first week of March, and will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a trip to Fiji.
Since KOTO is non-underwritten, the station relies almost entirely on the support of listeners, and the biannual fund drives are the “lifeblood of the station,” Pallone said.
Donations will help support the station’s West End Youth Radio Program, which had more than 20 participants in 2019; annual events like the KOTO Street Dance and Lip Sync; live festival broadcasts from Town Park; KOTO’s annual radio scholarship presented to a graduating student; and award-winning news programming weekdays at 6 p.m., including election coverage.
Heidi Sarazen, KOTO operations assistant, is also a guest DJ (DJ Heid-out, spinning every other Sunday from 4-6 p.m.), which gives her an opportunity to work in and contribute to the industry she’s passionate about.
“Becoming a part of KOTO has turned out to be one of the best decisions I've ever made,” she said. “I mean, I have my dream job now. I've always loved music, but never thought about becoming a DJ. I think that really is the coolest thing about this radio station; providing the opportunity for people to explore their own unique musical expression.
“I hear other DJs say this a lot, but it really is therapy for me. If I couldn't DJ anymore, there would be a big hole in my life, and I think the Telluride community gets that. Nobody is taking this for granted, but KOTO really depends on the community for help, whether it’s monetary support, or volunteering and participating at our events.”
Ben Kerr, station manager and program director, summed up what KOTO means to the community nicely.
“KOTO remains a constant in the community. Many things have come and gone over the years, but KOTO has endured, and there's something reassuring about that,” he said.
To donate, call in on Guest DJ Day (or anytime during fundraising) at 970- 728-4333, stop by the Purple House on Pine at 207 N. Pine St. or visit koto.org.
