Drought is hard on habitats, and last summer’s was particularly stressful on a group of San Juan residents that are rarely seen, yet much sought after: prized coldwater fishes, including Rainbow Trout and Brown Trout.
“We had a whole bunch of closures last year” of fishing areas, right into the fall, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) spokesman John Livingston recalled, “until air temperatures came down.”
This summer, there are far fewer closures, but there is at least one mandatory one in place: In early June, CPW implemented an emergency closure on a .6-mile stretch of the Yampa River, near Steamboat Springs, due to low flows. (The same, heavily fished stretch was closed from late May of 2021 through November.)
Closer to Telluride, “We’re asking folks not to fish a four-mile section of Tomichi Creek,” in the state wildlife area of the same name located east of Gunnison, Livingston said. The voluntary restriction, which went into effect a week-and-a-half ago, is because water temperatures reached 71 degrees. “We’re asking people not to fish it after noon,” Livingston said. “Temperatures start to rise when the sun is on the water, and it can be pretty stressful for fish to fight being caught.”
“I’ve been fishing primarily higher altitudes, where the waters are cooler” and which are a little bit easier for clients to wade through, said Goose, who has guided for 26 years in Alaska and Colorado, among other places, and is a co-owner of Telluride Flyfishers. “These afternoon storms have been a pretty big lifesaver,” when it comes to helping to cool the water down, he said. “I’m not even focusing on the San Miguel River until after July 4.”
The advent of the monsoon has help local fishes, Livingston agreed: “The rains have bumped up the flows and cooled down the waters. As soon as we put in a voluntary closure, we’ll monitor it, and as the monsoon continues, we’ll work to rescind those closures. Fingers crossed for more monsoonal rains.”
Experts say the best way to protect fish from being harmed by warm temperatures is straightforward: don’t go out in the afternoon when temperatures spike.
“It’s easy to monitor,” Goose said. “I carry a temperature gauge with me,” but the bottom line is, “if you place your hand in the water, and your hand isn’t feeling cold, it’s time to start thinking about not fishing. When water temperatures are high, there’s less oxygen in the water. Fish have to work harder to catch their breath after exerting all that energy” while being fought. Once you release them, “They’ll swim away like it’s fine,” he added, “but then they suffocate: It would be like you having to breathe through a plastic bag. We want to focus on fishing in the morning, getting them landed and released, unmolested.”
A fishing tournament is coming up soon: earlier this week, CPW announced the return of the Eighth Annual Smallmouth Bass Classic at Ridgway Reservoir, beginning July 16 at 7 a.m.
“We used to have a raffle; this year, we’ve tagged some of the bass,” Livingston said. “One has a $5,000 tag on it. That could be a great fish.”
The tournament is open to ages 16 and up. A fishing license is required to participate; the contest ends Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
