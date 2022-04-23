APRIL 11

Seller: The Uehleins    

Buyer: Tyler Properties Inc

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road Unit 204A, Mountain Village

Price: $25,000

Seller: 121 Colorado LLC   

Buyer: Gogoplot Ventures LLC and Plunge Investments LLC

Property: 121 West Colorado Ave., Telluride

Price: $4.4 million

Seller: James and Julie Stamos

Buyer: Charles and Laura Robertson

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 205-3, Mountain Village

Price: $130,000

Seller: Rich Sanchez and Pamela Simms

Buyer: Marion Acuna

Property: 1305 Naturita St., Norwood

Price: $310,00

Seller: Tyler Properties Inc

Buyer: Sacco Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 203-8, Mountain Village

Price: $95,000

Seller: Michael and Michelle Dickinson      

Buyer: Bunce Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 201-10, Mountain Village

Price: $126,000

APRIL 12

Seller: Christy 2017 LP       

Buyer: Alpine Austin Holdings LLC

Property: 209 East Colorado Ave. No. EH1, Telluride

Price: $166,321

APRIL 13

Seller: William Lennon  

Buyer: Villa Bonita Vista LLC

Property: 333 Adams Ranch Road Unit 1301, Mountain Village

Price: $1.605 million

APRIL 18

Seller: Triad Frisco Partners LLC   

Buyer: Lot 3 East Gregory LLC

Property: East Gregory Avenue (vacant lot), Telluride

Price: $2.4 million

APRIL 19

Seller: Heinz Rosch   

Buyer: Casey and Kelsey Gubbels

Property: 8 Coyote Court, Mountain Village

Price: $890,000

Seller: Bradford and Mercyla Fly    

Buyer: Matthew and Minka Bosco

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 201-6, Mountain Village

Price: $125,000

Seller: Young Construction Services LLC  

Buyer: Ground Pounders Inc

Property: Vacant land, Telluride

Price: $350,000

Seller: Dennis George  

Buyer: Mulligan Trust

Property: McKenzie Springs Road (vacant lot), Placerville

Price: $295,000

APRIL 20

Seller: Kevin Glynn and Dana Riess

Buyer: Tipnips Holdings LLC

Property: Lawson Point (vacant lot), Mountain Village

Price: $550,000

Seller: Ellen and Gene Schraeder   

Buyer: Expri Real Estate LLC

Property: 135 San Joaquin No. 103-4, Mountain Village

Price: $53,000