APRIL 11
Seller: The Uehleins
Buyer: Tyler Properties Inc
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road Unit 204A, Mountain Village
Price: $25,000
Seller: 121 Colorado LLC
Buyer: Gogoplot Ventures LLC and Plunge Investments LLC
Property: 121 West Colorado Ave., Telluride
Price: $4.4 million
Seller: James and Julie Stamos
Buyer: Charles and Laura Robertson
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 205-3, Mountain Village
Price: $130,000
Seller: Rich Sanchez and Pamela Simms
Buyer: Marion Acuna
Property: 1305 Naturita St., Norwood
Price: $310,00
Seller: Tyler Properties Inc
Buyer: Sacco Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 203-8, Mountain Village
Price: $95,000
Seller: Michael and Michelle Dickinson
Buyer: Bunce Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 201-10, Mountain Village
Price: $126,000
APRIL 12
Seller: Christy 2017 LP
Buyer: Alpine Austin Holdings LLC
Property: 209 East Colorado Ave. No. EH1, Telluride
Price: $166,321
APRIL 13
Seller: William Lennon
Buyer: Villa Bonita Vista LLC
Property: 333 Adams Ranch Road Unit 1301, Mountain Village
Price: $1.605 million
APRIL 18
Seller: Triad Frisco Partners LLC
Buyer: Lot 3 East Gregory LLC
Property: East Gregory Avenue (vacant lot), Telluride
Price: $2.4 million
APRIL 19
Seller: Heinz Rosch
Buyer: Casey and Kelsey Gubbels
Property: 8 Coyote Court, Mountain Village
Price: $890,000
Seller: Bradford and Mercyla Fly
Buyer: Matthew and Minka Bosco
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 201-6, Mountain Village
Price: $125,000
Seller: Young Construction Services LLC
Buyer: Ground Pounders Inc
Property: Vacant land, Telluride
Price: $350,000
Seller: Dennis George
Buyer: Mulligan Trust
Property: McKenzie Springs Road (vacant lot), Placerville
Price: $295,000
APRIL 20
Seller: Kevin Glynn and Dana Riess
Buyer: Tipnips Holdings LLC
Property: Lawson Point (vacant lot), Mountain Village
Price: $550,000
Seller: Ellen and Gene Schraeder
Buyer: Expri Real Estate LLC
Property: 135 San Joaquin No. 103-4, Mountain Village
Price: $53,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.