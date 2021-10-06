San Miguel County has had 21 new positive COVID-19 cases within the last week, including 14 active cases, county public health director Grace Franklin shared during Wednesday’s virtual Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Out of the 21 new positive cases, three are currently hospitalized, she added, bringing the county’s overall hospitalizations to 22 since March 2020.
“We had 21 county residents test positive. Like everything it continues to shift tremendously and it was evenly split between Telluride and Norwood. We had a couple more cases in the Egnar regions, which I really think comes form spread in Dolores County and the west end of San Miguel County. We’re monitoring that closely and working with our county partners in Dolores,” Franklin explained. “I think a few notable things to call out is in the last 30 days we’ve had five new hospitalizations cases, with three people currently hospitalized.”
Unvaccinated individuals, including the three who are currently hospitalized, are experiencing more severe symptoms, she added.
“There’s been significant severity in our unvaccinated individuals, in particular for the three that are currently hospitalized and are all unvaccinated,” she explained. “It ranges from a person in their 30s who is relatively healthy not doing very well right now to someone in their 70s, who was transferred to a more intensive care unit and has been in the hospital over 20 days now. … We’re really starting to see these really significant impacts come to life over the last week or so.”
Another concerning trend is that the county’s contact tracing team was unable to reach eight known positive cases throughout September, which makes up over half of the 13 known positive cases who could not be reached over the past year-plus.
“Since March of 2020, when we first started responding to COVID-19, San Miguel County has only been unable to reach 13 residents out of the thousands of cases. I do want to just highlight how tremendous of job our county contact tracing team members has done to make themselves available,” Franklin said. “ … Out of the 13 residents that we were unable to contact, eight of those occurred over this last month of September. We’ve really been noticing from the contact tracing side much more hesitancy from the public to engage with our team, much more scrutiny and a little bit more hostility. I just wanted to call that out and it’s really a call to action to our community to engage in the process, to work with our contact tracing team to be able to make sure the person who is sick is taken care of and get the resources they need, and then for those around them, to be informed so they can make healthy choices for themselves.”
Commissioner Hilary Cooper asked what more can be done to get people to respond and engage in the contact tracing process.
“That’s the million-dollar question. I understand that it’s a complex situation and there can be a lot of shame and misunderstanding about this virus and how it spreads, so I can see where people don’t want to participate. But it’s really how do we educate and inform our public that by participating in contact tracing it helps everybody,” Franklin said.
She added that the state’s overall success rate for contacting known positive cases is 75 percent.
“That’s 25 percent of known cases in the state of Colorado that were unable to be contacted,” she said in explaining that’s an alarming amount, especially given the prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant.
In some good news, Franklin explained that the county’s transmission rate has decreased recently, which keeps officials, including those at the state level, from potentially implementing more protective protocols. But the indoor mask mandate, which was extended through October during last week’s meeting, is still in place.
San Miguel County is not the only one in the state to have such a mandate, Franklin explained,
“It’s very clear that a mandate helps increase compliance, unfortunately, even though we all wish that we could make good decisions without rules in place. Unfortunately, we’ve learned a lot about human nature in this, and when there are rules in place, people tend to follow them better and therefore we can reduce disease transmission,” Cooper added.
Testing continues to be available. For the most up-to-date COVID information, including the testing schedule, visit covid-19-sanmiguelco.hub.arcgis.com.
