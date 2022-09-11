AUG. 25
Seller: Arline Baker and Arline Dowling
Buyer: Bella Vita Co LLC
Property: 398 South Davis St. No. C-103, Telluride
Price: $1 million
AUG. 29
Seller: Nancy Salce
Buyer: Baker Family Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-8, Mountain Village
Price: $$45,000
Seller: Edward and Leticia Jaroski
Buyer: Capcon Networks LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 503-4, Mountain Village
Price: $115,000
AUG. 30
Seller: Lorraine Griffith
Buyer: Brandi and Tracy Griffith
Property: 3091 31 U Road, Redvale
Price: $205,000
Seller: Kristi and Kyle Miller
Buyer: CWProperties LLC
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 202A-3, Mountain Village
Price: $25,000
Seller: Charles Blair
Buyer: Johns Family Trust
Property: West Colorado Avenue (vacant), Telluride
Price: $2.103 million
SEPT. 1
Seller: SFV Mountain View LLC
Buyer: Sunny Ridge Properties LLC
Property: 117 Sunny Ridge Place No. GL101, Mountain Village
Price: $6.4 million
Seller: Kenneth Goldberg
Buyer: Darato Properties LLC
Property: TBD Valley View Road, Telluride
Price: $1.575 million
SEPT. 6
Seller: Cooper See Forever LLC
Buyer: Lakeland Cellular LLC
Property: 117 Sunny Ridge Place No. 2127, Mountain Village
Price: $3.85 million
Seller: Bloom Solo 401K Trust, Dynamo Electra Solo 401K Trust and Asa Van Gelder
Buyer: Mountain Lodge 212-3 LLC
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 212-3, Mountain Village
Price: $1.23 million
SEPT. 7
Seller: Eric Hynes and Christine Mahoney
Buyer: Karen Miholovich
Property: 765 West Highway 145 Spur No. A2, Telluride
Price: $1.35 million
Seller: MDN Development LLC
Buyer: 565 Mountain Village LLC
Property: 118 Lost Creek Lace No. PU-8, Mountain Village
Price: $145,000
