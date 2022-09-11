AUG. 25

Seller: Arline Baker and Arline Dowling      

Buyer: Bella Vita Co LLC

Property: 398 South Davis St. No. C-103, Telluride

Price: $1 million

AUG. 29

Seller: Nancy Salce

Buyer: Baker Family Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-8, Mountain Village

Price: $$45,000

Seller: Edward and Leticia Jaroski   

Buyer: Capcon Networks LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 503-4, Mountain Village

Price: $115,000

AUG. 30

Seller: Lorraine Griffith

Buyer: Brandi and Tracy Griffith   

Property: 3091 31 U Road, Redvale

Price: $205,000

Seller: Kristi and Kyle Miller      

Buyer: CWProperties LLC     

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 202A-3, Mountain Village

Price: $25,000

Seller: Charles Blair

Buyer: Johns Family Trust

Property: West Colorado Avenue (vacant), Telluride

Price: $2.103 million

SEPT. 1

Seller: SFV Mountain View LLC

Buyer: Sunny Ridge Properties LLC

Property: 117 Sunny Ridge Place No. GL101, Mountain Village

Price: $6.4 million

Seller: Kenneth Goldberg    

Buyer: Darato Properties LLC

Property: TBD Valley View Road, Telluride

Price: $1.575 million

SEPT. 6

Seller: Cooper See Forever LLC    

Buyer: Lakeland Cellular LLC

Property: 117 Sunny Ridge Place No. 2127, Mountain Village

Price: $3.85 million

Seller: Bloom Solo 401K Trust, Dynamo Electra Solo 401K Trust and Asa Van Gelder     

Buyer: Mountain Lodge 212-3 LLC

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 212-3, Mountain Village

Price: $1.23 million

SEPT. 7

Seller: Eric Hynes and Christine Mahoney

Buyer: Karen Miholovich

Property: 765 West Highway 145 Spur No. A2, Telluride

Price: $1.35 million

Seller: MDN Development LLC

Buyer: 565 Mountain Village LLC

Property: 118 Lost Creek Lace No. PU-8, Mountain Village

Price: $145,000