The Paradox Valley Charter School and the West End District finalized their contract at a special board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to a news release. The charter renewal is for one year, with negotiations set for March 2023 to renew for the following year.
“The charter agreement was amended and agreed upon by both parties and members of the board that attended the meeting,” said Melanie Eggers, co-president of the Paradox Valley Charter School.
“We are excited to start this new chapter in our storied history,” school co-president Becky Thomas added. “It’s been a challenging few years, but the Paradox Valley Charter School has persevered, and we are looking forward to renewed and sustained growth.”
The Paradox Valley Charter School is tucked away in Paradox Valley in the West End of Montrose County, near the Utah border. The school became a charter school in 1999 under the leadership of Renee Owen. The past five years have been difficult for the rural school to keep staff in such a remote valley, similar to pressures that every school in America has faced, officials have shared.
But the school is under new leadership this year. Dr. Heather Gunn has an EdD in education and hails from Houston, Texas. She moved to the area with her daughter to help restructure the small school and build capacity and systems to grow the student population.
Known for its art and music programs, the Paradox Valley Charter School continues to offer an art-based curriculum but has also ramped up core subjects and offered READ Act training to their teachers. The small school at the end of the valley is also situated near some of the most impressive remnants of ancient Indigenous art. Glade Hadden, an archaeologist who lives in the valley, often takes the Paradox students to visit the rock art, as they learn of the history, hike, and journal and draw along the Dolores River.
Paradox Valley Charter School boasts a state-of-the-art facility and is the centerpiece of the community. Music, plays and events like the annual chili cook-off and magic shows continue to entertain the community members of Paradox, who are always invited to the school’s events. In addition, the Montrose County Library has one of the first school-centered libraries open to the public co-located within the Paradox Valley Charter School. Hours of operation are the second and fourth Friday of every month from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, email library@paradoxschool.org.
Paradox Valley Charter School officials also encourage interested parties to apply to join the dynamic team of teachers. All openings are posted on the school website at paradoxvalleycharter.org.
“Because we are a small rural school, we are always collecting resumes to draw upon,” Gunn explained. “We are excited about the future for Paradox Valley Charter School and look forward to serving the community for many years to come.”
The Paradox Valley School’s mission is “to inspire our children to have goals and dreams for their future, and to provide a level of educational excellence that teaches the knowledge, skills, character, and creativity necessary to manifest their greatest potential in life.”
