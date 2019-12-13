Since its incorporation in 1985, the Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club (TSSC) has grown to include a variety of mountain disciplines. Larry Gianatti became the club’s first executive director in 1996, but left to coach college ski teams back east for a decade. Upon returning to Telluride to direct the alpine team in 2015, he launched a calculated and progressive eight-year reboot of the program in order to grow membership, create a compelling alpine culture, recruit and train coaches, rebuild an International Federation of Skiing (FIS) program, host more races in Telluride, and improve communication.
“For 16 years this club had between 22 and 34 kids in alpine. Last year, we had 98,” he said. “This year, we’ve settled into 85-90 skiers. In a community like this, there’s got to be inclusion. You’ve got to keep as many kids in the program for as long as possible.”
The TSSC alpine program is focused on four basic skills: balance, rotary, edging and pressure.
“We don’t have a linear verbal feedback teaching methodology,” Gianatti explained. “What we’re doing is taking kids through a series of guided activities, not drills, on the mountain to develop technical skill sets.”
Prior to becoming TSSC executive director in 2004, Justin Chandler coached under Gianatti from 1995-98 and again from 2003-05. In his opinion, a strong mindset enables a successful alpine racer.
“They have to love it because if you love it, you want to do it more,” he explained. “And if you do it more, you get better. And if you get better, you love it more. We actually correlated attendance to results pretty directly.”
Effective coaching is also key to the reboot.
“When I got here for the 2015-16 season, it was me and three coaches,” Gianatti said. “This year, we have 12 alpine coaches, all of them hand-picked.”
Chandler believes the children themselves must be a coach’s top priority.
“We can train people to coach. I just think if you do it backwards, getting high-level coaches who are super-educated from the outside, they don’t know our kids,” Chandler said. “A lot of them care more about personal career development whereas I think Larry has done a good job of getting coaches who live here and are from here, who care about the kids, know the community, care about the parents and then he trains them up.”
Last year, TSSC brought a former US Ski Team coach, now a clinician, to instruct for Level 100 alpine coaching certification. This past week, the same coach returned to conduct a four-day intensive training for Level 200 alpine certification.
“It’s clockwork,” Gianatti said. “The coaches are executing a program, and the kids are responding to it.”
Coach Rachael Lefebvre, an alpine racer and coach for more than 25 years, said she’s never seen a club or coaching staff work in unison like TSSC.
“TSSC has a progression in place that requires the cohesive work of all the coaches,” she said. “I'm the luckiest person in the world getting to live in Telluride and teach kids how to shred.”
Coach Krystin Wignall agrees.
“We have every single coach in the program following the same progression process,” she said. “This way when the kids grow through the different age groups and coaches, they hear the same language and verbiage.”
Chandler said what makes TSSC unique is that it’s an inclusive, community-based, grassroots athletic program with strong athletes at every level.
“We focus on inclusion whereas the teams we’re up against are absolutely about results and success first,” he said. “They’re recruiting to try to find the fastest, best athletes from around the country, whereas we want to train our own Telluride kids.”
When Gianatti returned to the program in 2015, there were only three U14 skiers; now there are over 20. Similarly, there were only six U12 skiers; now there’s 42. And while the quick growth has been surprising, Gianatti said the size of the program is ideal.
Chandler, who’s never seen this kind of program growth, credits Gianatti’s reboot program.
“Most programs are dropping,” he said. “Successful programs are maintaining steady enrollment, while we’re growing three-fold. I think it’s because of Larry’s regimented, disciplined and well-organized program. Now that the structure’s in place, we have flexibility, education and the training to actually go forward with some of these higher-level athletes and customize our training for the older kids.”
In the fifth year of the eight-year reboot plan, Gianatti remains patient.
“We have kids racing at the FIS level, but we don’t have an FIS program,” he said. “That’s a higher level which we expect to have by year six or seven.”
Additional goals moving forward with the reboot include securing a second ability class coach and a dedicated fitness coach, adding year-round training opportunities, upgrading training equipment, and bidding for and hosting SYNC/USSA and Colorado Cup/FIS races.
Chandler said that although training is specific, there’s a lot of mixing among age groups which distinguishes TSSC.
“Even though we’ve gotten as big as the other clubs, it’s one program,” he said. “Our fastest U19 kid was out there skiing with our youngest U14 kid yesterday, which is very unique to alpine clubs.”
He gives a nod to this year’s seniors who’ve been part of the alpine program since first grade.
“They train every day, show up early, stay late, tune their equipment, travel and are exceptional students in school,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for better captains than Peter Spencer and Thomas Hatcher.”
Ultimately, Gianatti said, in a town like Telluride, “the alpine family should be the leading positive influence on youth in the region.”
