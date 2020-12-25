Earlier this week, the scaffolding came down from the Nugget Building, but the 15-month-long tower restoration project isn’t quite complete.
“Sadly, we aren’t yet finished,” said the building’s manager, Amy Cook.
The final phase of a 20-year-long undertaking by owners Katrine and Bill Formby to save and restore the iconic Main Street edifice is a project that involves local firms Finbro Construction, Sante Architects and Pekkala Engineering, and includes a revamp of interior office and retail spaces, in addition to the construction of a tower, finials and a balustrade atop the edifice.
The three were original elements of the building, which was constructed in 1892 by local entrepreneur L.L. Nunn on the northwest corner of Colorado Avenue and Fir Street.
The Formbys, a couple that for many years have split their time between Telluride and Austin, have owned the building since 1999 and describe their efforts as a “labor of love”.
While most of the work is complete, a few of the last finishing touches have been delayed, a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The ornamental copper for the tower, including the shingles, historic replica finial caps and pinnacle have been delayed,” Cook explained. “Our copper fabricator was unable to pull a rabbit out of the hat with multiple COVID shutdowns at their facility, so our complete finish is delayed until February or March at the earliest, April or May at the latest.”
She continued, “The only thing that remains to complete the project is putting the shingles, copper gutters, copper hip-caps, copper surrounds and an 8-foot copper pinnacle on top of the tower, which will be a marvelous finishing touch to the historic rehabilitation of the building.”
Katrine Formby remarked that all involved in the project are disappointed that the removal of the scaffolding wasn’t able to reveal a complete return to the building’s former grandeur.
“We certainly don't want people to walk by the Nugget Building, look up at the tower, see an unfinished roof and conclude that, ‘Wow, they think they are done, but it doesn't look like it,’” she said. “After a year of such hard work from our team, it’s a little disheartening to be at 95 percent, instead of 100 percent, but that’s where we are.”
Added Finbro’s Werner Catsman, “Obviously, 2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for everybody and every industry. The impacts from COVID-19 on the supply chain throughout the country, and world for that matter, have been significant. It has been a lesson in terms of understanding that all of us, no matter how hard we try, can only control so much. With the original supplier of the ornamental metals suffering numerous outbreaks, they simply couldn’t meet the schedule for the project. We look forward to putting the finishing touches on the building this spring.”
Catsman stressed that, in spite of the delay, restoring Main Street’s “grand dame” — especially the original tower — remains a career highlight.
“Being a part of rehabilitating and preserving historic homes and buildings in the town I grew up in is always interesting, but the complexity, collaboration and impact of the work we have done at the Nugget has been the most rewarding historic preservation project yet,” he said. “It really feels like the tower at the Nugget has always been there.”
Architect Peter Sante echoed Catsman, and also noted the long-term commitment of Katrine and Bill Formby to saving the building.
“The tower project has been almost as challenging as it is worthwhile,” Sante said. “It's a magnificent building on Main Street again. When the Formbys purchased the Nugget Building and embraced its legacy, the building was rather sad and very much in need. The significance of the tower restoration can’t be understated, but this almost-complete restoration effort is only the last of many they undertook. It's been an honor to be involved.”
Over the years, the Formbys’ work to preserve the structure has been considered significant enough to receive two Colorado Historical Society grants, as well as a coveted, federal Save America’s Treasures grant, one of only 47 issued nationwide — funding that augmented the Formbys’ personal investment of more than $4 million.
Around the time that the Formbys received the federal grant, which came from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the trust’s president, Richard Moe, was quoted as saying of preserving structures like the Nugget: “There may have been a time when preservation was about saving an old building here and there, but those days are gone. Preservation is in the business of saving communities and the values they embody.”
According to Katrine Formby, Moe’s words about the broader significance of historical preservation have always resonated with her and husband Bill.
“We feel a great sense of accomplishment that the tower is back on the building,” she said. “It’s really an astonishing change when looking at a picture we took the year we started our efforts, which shows pink and blue plywood doors to the movie theater, half the entry steps missing at the corner and the blue shotcrete covering 50 percent of the building’s stones. Comparing that to one we took last week — the transformation is incredible.”
She added, “We have always thought of ourselves as people who know how to get from point A to point B. Here we are almost at point B and you can bet that we will make sure we cross the finish line.
“We’ll celebrate when it’s completely done and that will be a great day.”
