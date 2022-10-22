OCT. 11
Seller: Paige Warner Trust
Buyer: Melanie Kuhr
Property: 61 Skunk Creek Road, Telluride
Price: $2.2 million
Seller: Timothy Wales Trust
Buyer: Joan Workman
Property: 1701 Summit Street, Norwood
Price: $230,000
Seller: Cohen Family Trust
Buyer: Drummond Frederick Ford Trust
Property: 872 Saddle Horn Lane, Telluride
Price: $3.8 million
Seller: George Braun
Buyer: Nathaniel Smith
Property: 35 Pilot Knob Lane No. 402, Telluride
Price: $600,000
Seller: Byron Curfman
Buyer: 2209 SPS LLC
Property: 8000 County Road 58P, Placerville
Price: $400,000
OCT. 12
Seller: Bluesky60 LLC
Buyer: 336Ridge LLC
Property: 336 Ridge Road, Telluride
Price: $1.4850 million
Oct. 17
Seller: Ensler/McFarland Trust
Buyer: 910 Columbia Ave LLC
Property: 910 East Columbia Ave., Telluride
Price: $3.2 million
OCT. 18
Seller: White Rock Mountain LLC
Buyer: Amanda and Drew Stell
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC333, Mountain Village
Price: $2.55 million
OCT. 19
Seller: Caroline Binkley
Buyer: Tessa Chesser
Property: 35 Pilot Knob No. 409, Telluride
Price: $605,000
