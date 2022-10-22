OCT. 11

Seller: Paige Warner Trust       

Buyer: Melanie Kuhr  

Property: 61 Skunk Creek Road, Telluride

Price: $2.2 million

Seller: Timothy Wales Trust

Buyer: Joan Workman

Property: 1701 Summit Street, Norwood

Price: $230,000

Seller: Cohen Family Trust   

Buyer: Drummond Frederick Ford Trust

Property: 872 Saddle Horn Lane, Telluride

Price: $3.8 million

Seller: George Braun

Buyer: Nathaniel Smith

Property: 35 Pilot Knob Lane No. 402, Telluride

Price: $600,000

Seller: Byron Curfman      

Buyer: 2209 SPS LLC

Property: 8000 County Road 58P, Placerville

Price: $400,000

OCT. 12

Seller: Bluesky60 LLC

Buyer: 336Ridge LLC

Property: 336 Ridge Road, Telluride

Price: $1.4850 million

Oct. 17

Seller: Ensler/McFarland Trust

Buyer: 910 Columbia Ave LLC

Property: 910 East Columbia Ave., Telluride

Price: $3.2 million

OCT. 18

Seller: White Rock Mountain LLC    

Buyer: Amanda and Drew Stell

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC333, Mountain Village

Price: $2.55 million

OCT. 19

Seller: Caroline Binkley      

Buyer: Tessa Chesser

Property: 35 Pilot Knob No. 409, Telluride

Price: $605,000