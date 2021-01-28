The big weather last week laid down ample fresh snow for powerhounds. At press time Thursday, the Telluride Ski Resort was reporting 109 inches of snow for the season so far, and more fluffy white stuff is on the way.
“Telluride will get about 5-6 inches through Sunday morning,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brianna Bealo said.
There will be even bigger snows just a little farther away.
“The forecast is for 9-10 inches on some of the higher peaks south of Telluride,” Bealo added. “Right now, it’s looking like there’s another system in place for midweek. The chances for precipitation are starting to creep up for that storm. Last week, the storms dug really far south,” she went on. “These are more northerly. They are coming in from the West, along the borders of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.” With luck, in other words, these two weather systems are making their way straight to the state that shares these borders: Colorado. More snow adds up to even better skiing, but whether these two storms — even combined with the storms from last week — make much of an impact on the severe drought in this region is still an open question.
“We’re in a La Nina cycle,” NWS meteorologist Lisa Kriederman pointed out, the sort of weather year in which “the waters off of South America are cooler, which tends to drive the storms coming off the Pacific Ocean up and over, into the Pacific Northwest and Canada. The storms then drop down into the Central Plains. It can bring some precipitation to the northern part of the state,” but alas, not necessarily to the southwestern part of the state. Which is unfortunate, because as Kriederman put it, “You’re in the worst drought there is, D4.” The most severe rating on the U.S. Drought Monitor’s scale, D4 is characterized as “exceptional drought.”
The good news: “The recent moisture did decrease the drought from D4 to D3 in nearby San Juan County,” Kriederman said. “But still, D3 — being in an extreme drought — that’s not great. It will take several more storms throughout the winter to build the snowpack back up, and allow the water to slowly soak into the ground and the vegetation. Hopefully, we’ll also have a nice spring when it comes to rain, and a good monsoon season this summer. We haven’t had a good monsoon in two or three years. Everyone’s a little nervous this year about the risk of wildfires,” but the bottom line is, when it comes to easing the drought, “We’re going to need a lot more storms than we’ve seen so far.”
AVALANCHE RISK STILL HIGH
One thing is sure about the snows: they raise the risk of avalanches, and “there are dangerous avalanche conditions in the San Juans” right now, said Jason Konigsberg, a forecaster at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. “We have more snow coming in for the San Juans overnight on Friday, and then a break, and then another storm next week, so we can expect the danger to fluctuate,” Kongisberg said. “But the risk will be back to ‘considerable’ or ‘dangerous’ every time it snows until the snowpack gets better, which is going to take some time.”
It’s a paradoxical thing: fresh snow equates to fluffy powder — big thrills for backcountry enthusiasts — and also outsized danger.
“Snow’s a good thing for the stability of the snowpack in the long run,” Konigsberg explained, “because it builds a deeper snowpack. But snows right now aren’t good for short-term stability. Carry the proper gear, ski with a partner, and check the avalanche forecast. Forecasts are never out later than 8 a.m. each day, and they’re usually out by 7 a.m.”
When the avalanche risk is high, “People can still go out and ski lower angle slopes of 30 degrees or less,” Konigsberg said. “Just make sure there are no steeper slopes above you.”
For the latest avalanche conditions, visit avalanche.state.co.us.
