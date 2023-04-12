When it comes to water in the West, states cannot reach an agreement. With negotiations stagnating, the Department of the Interior published three proposals for water cuts on Tuesday to combat possible low-runoff conditions and water shortages in the Colorado River Basin.
The draft, which appeared as a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS), offers potential revisions to the operation guidelines of Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams. The two dams are large sources of hydropower, but levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell have fallen low enough that soon there may not be enough water to turn the turbines that create electricity.
If the reservoirs continue to drop, they may become so low that water does not enter the intake valves that control how much water is released from Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Known as “deadpool,” this phenomenon would cause the river to stop flowing.
States have been consuming more water than flows through the Colorado River for nearly 20 years. This has been sustained from stored water in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, but the two reservoirs’ water supply has drastically dropped in the past few years.
“Now that we've drained a bank account, we can't keep spending at the rate that we have been for the last 20 years. The crisis exists because the reservoirs are nearly gone now,” Jack Schmidt, Utah State University watershed sciences professor told the Daily Planet.“The agreements that were put in place 15 years ago, called the interim shortage guidelines, were inadequate and did not work to reduce our rate of spending.”
Although this year’s snowpack will help smaller reservoirs, demands for massive reservoirs like Lake Powell would require exceptional precipitation for years on end.
“If we don't change the rate at which we spend, to go back to the metaphor, we would need to repeat this six more years in a row. That’s not happening,” Schmidt said.
The Interior Department’s proposed draft aims to address the potential hydrologic stress and equitably allocate water to states and communities that rely on the Colorado River.
“Recognizing the severity of the worsening drought, the Biden-Harris administration is bringing every tool and every resource to bear through the President’s Investing in America agenda to protect the stability and sustainability of the Colorado River System now and into the future,” Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau said in a statement.
The draft was developed with input from Colorado River Basin states, the 30 tribes in the basin, water managers, commissioners, farmers, irrigators and municipalities.
“Drought conditions in the Colorado River Basin have been two decades in the making. To meet this moment, we must continue to work together, through a commitment to protecting the river,” Camille Calimlim Touton, Bureau of Reclamation commissioner, said in a statement.
The Biden-Harris administration offers three options to address potential water shortages and protect Glen Canyon and Hoover Dam operations from 2024 to 2026. This helps ensure water deliveries and hydropower for the 40 million people in the Colorado River Basin.
The first alternative would be “no action,” continuing water use and dam operations in their current state. This could lead to deteriorating hydrologic conditions, potential deadpool and falling reservoir levels. The other two proposals would determine water cuts either based on senior water rights or by evenly splitting reductions between Arizona, California and Nevada, which would shrink water deliveries by up to 13 percent beyond current state agreements.
California has opposed evenly distributing reductions due to its current rights.
“California has the senior legal water rights, so they're in a very strong legal position. They grow a phenomenal amount of important crops, and they have the huge economy of Southern California,” Schmidt said.
Splitting water cuts evenly across states could mitigate some of the effects of water reduction on Native American tribes that depend on the Colorado River and have treaty rights to water. If reductions are distributed by seniority, Arizona would be strongly affected, as would the tribes that live there.
The proposals follow several investments by the Biden-Harris administration, including a $728 million investment to provide clean, reliable drinking water to rural and tribal communities, improve water conservation in the Upper Colorado River Basin, and implement projects to increase water supply reliability.
The bipartisan infrastructure law also includes an $8.3 billion investment over five years for water infrastructure projects, and the Inflation Reduction Act invests an additional $4.6 billion to address drought. All of these projects are intended to make the West more resilient to climate change. But an agreement on water reductions is needed to protect the future of the Colorado River and those who rely on its water.
The draft SEIS is open to public comment for 45 days.
