Nearly a year after most Americans watched in horror as supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in a riotous attempt to “stop the steal” of the 2020 presidential election, the long arm of the law is still combing the country for insurrectionists who participated in the chaos, including a San Miguel County man.
Avery MacCracken, 68, of San Miguel County, was arrested for a federal warrant over the weekend and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, according to local and federal authorities.
He is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings. The charges were revealed Tuesday, as federal authorities unsealed documents indicting MacCracken.
According to the court documents, MacCracken approached a police line that was attempting to protect the Capitol building and grounds Jan. 6 before allegedly assaulting two Metropolitan Police Officers, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release Tuesday.
“He assaulted an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department with pushes, shoves and a strike to the face. The punch to the officer’s cheek caused a cut to the officer’s face under his eye,” according to the release. “Additionally, according to court documents, MacCracken moved along the police line and assaulted a second Metropolitan Police Department Officer by pushing, shoving and grabbing the officer.”
Screenshots of police cam footage that has been posted on social media by Sedition Hunters, a grassroots group that aims to help federal authorities find Jan. 6 insurrectionists by sharing pictures and footage from that day, show MacCracken approach the police line dressed in “Make America Great Again” leggings and hat, with a black mask covering his face. He was also wearing dark sunglasses during the incident. Before allegedly striking an officer, there’s a shot of MacCracken holding both of his fists in front of him. He was also wearing rings on both of his ring fingers, according to the sequence of photos.
Other photos taken and shared as part of the investigation, including one of him with his middle finger in the air and another with his dog, show him wearing some of the same clothes he was seen in Jan. 6. MacCracken regularly shared political content on his two personal Facebook pages, which are public, including a picture of him with U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado’s third congressional district, holding a $100 bill.
The Jan. 6 insurrection disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the recent presidential election, which President Joe Biden won. The incumbent Trump repeatedly alleged voter fraud in creating a fringe national movement to “stop the steal,” including the organized event leading up to the Jan. 6 riot.
MacCracken was apprehended in Norwood Saturday morning, arrested and booked into the San Miguel County Jail, where he was held until he was released to the custody of federal authorities Monday afternoon, according to a San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office news release Tuesday.
“I am pleased to see federal authorities continue their obligation and commitment to indict those who committed crimes during that dark day in United States history,” Sheriff Bill Masters said.
MacCracken, who has been an on-and-off resident of Telluride for decades, has a long history of criminal misconduct and has lived out of his car in different areas of the county for the past several years, the Sheriff’s Office shared. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Colorado in Grand Junction and remains detained, pending further court proceedings, according to federal authorities.
Masters added his office was happy to help authorities with this case.
“It’s no surprise to those of us who have had to deal with this career criminal that he, along with the other clowns, violently assaulted peace officers who were attempting to protect our Republic,” he said.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The case is being investigated by the Grand Junction Resident Agency of the FBI’s Denver Division and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified MacCracken as #387 in its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Sheriff’s Office, Telluride Marshal’s Office, Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police.
In the 11 months since Jan. 6, more than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, federal authorities shared.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.