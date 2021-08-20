When the Telluride Parks & Recreation board met last week to take up, once again, the discussion of using the Town Park Campground for temporary winter housing, board chair Michael Ward was clear in his opposition.
“I do have a concern about this becoming, all of a sudden we don't have a town park campground anymore,” Ward said. “I think if we start moving towards employee housing in the town campground, I think we're going to lose our campground. So, I am not for this proposal at all. I'm just putting it out there so everybody knows where I sit right off the bat.”
Ward was not alone in his view, though he and his colleagues on the board agreed that the lack of employee housing in the region had hit crisis level.
The topic Wednesday was a resumption of a board discussion held late last year, and was added to the agenda at the request of Mayor DeLanie Young in advance of Thursday’s Town Council retreat, during which housing solutions would be the focal issue on the table. Last year, local Dan Enright originally floated the proposal to house a number of locals in recreational vehicles in the campground during the winter. Park and rec board members, in addition to representatives from the Nordic community, reiterated concerns originally expressed last December, when the notion was deflected due to being well into the winter season, along with other issues. And though Telluride’s Parks & Recreation department director Stephanie Jaquet and her staff addressed some of those issues, such as access, parking and others, there still remained problems such as snow storage, management of the tenants, and the elimination of a network of Nordic trails.
Parks board member J.J. Ossola gave the concept cautious support.
“You can tell I'm kind of leaning towards hey listen, let's give it a shot because we are in a crisis,” he said. “I'm nervous about it as we all are. The management of it, the impact of it, everything that's been stated today, but I would be okay with a very small pilot program.”
Board member Teddy Errico was unwilling to allow the park to be used for anything save for its recreational and special event purposes.
“I'm not in favor of any use of Telluride Town Park that's outside of parks and recreation,” Errico said. “I just think that that's a filled facility that's maxed out, and we're continuing to try to improve it within parks and recreation purview and uses. And that is something that I tried to keep an eye on. So it doesn't matter what the use is, if it's not Parks and Recreation, I won't support it.”
Alternate board member Tommy Thacher, an employer who recently lost a key worker who had to leave his job and town after losing his housing, was empathetic, but unsure that offering temporary winter housing in the park would be an effective solution.
“My biggest concern is if this goes through, and then come April, how do you kick someone out of there?” Thacher said. “They have a job, they're part of the community. And then that adds a whole ’nother can of worms, of what that looks like for the summer program the campground festivals. So until that is really figured out it's tough decision for all of us. But I don't know if we can make that unless we have a full year idea of what this looks like, because I don't think it's just winter. It affects the summer. I don't feel good about saying you could live somewhere, get a job, and then say, ‘You got to get out of here. Good luck.’ That's not really setting someone up for success. Because it doesn't seem like housing’s going anywhere by next summer, getting any better.”
Some board members said that if it was decided to house workers in Town Park, it would have to be as a directive from Town Council.
“I think with all of our conversations within Town Park and our commission staff, this is a crisis situation,” Ossola said. “And really, it's Town Council that this should be an executive order … it's like they're making a decision. They’re elected officials. Not to pass the buck to our Town Council but if they decide that this is what's the right thing to do, all we can say is, know why we are nervous and how we are nervous. It’s a really hard discussion for us to have.”
Errico, Mayor Young and council member Jesse Rae Arguelles went on the record in expressing frustration with the lack of regional support for what is a regional issue.
“The Town of Telluride is the only local government doing anything concrete to contribute to housing, besides what might be getting heard out in the general public,” Young said. “We were working very hard towards a regional approach and we were shocked to find out a few months ago that Mountain Village removed themselves from the intergovernmental agreement with the Regional Housing Authority. They are going it alone, they're doing their own thing. I hope they start building stuff in the next month or two, but I just I want everyone here to hear that. We have continually been building things for the past eight years. The only time we took a break was during the recession, when the market was flooded with deed restricted units.”
Enright, whose proposal launched the discussion last year, said the crisis that gave birth to his idea had not gotten any better.
“I understand the hesitance, I understand that this is a little unique or unorthodox of a housing solution, and it does fall outside of your standard purview as parks and recreation,” he said. ‘I think it is the hallmark of responsible government to have questions and have a certain amount of reticence when you're presented with an unorthodox idea like this, so I do sympathize with that. That being said I really want to emphasize the word that was brought up multiple times earlier and that is crisis, and I really feel we have reached a true crisis point, as far as housing in our community.”
Telluride Nordic Association board member Hill Hastings spoke to that group’s concerns about the loss of ideal training and student trails that would be lost if the campground was used for temporary housing, as well as revenue loss from fewer lessons offered.
“The campground area is the most important part for our club training venues because it offers terrain that's not just flat, like around the baseball field, and the Valley Floor,” Hastings said. “We have Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club now has 45 community athletes, we have 10 coaches, and this program is growing and growing and growing. Last year was our busiest year ever. And this year we've relocated the Nordic center into part of the arena, so it is going to force more people or encourage more people to drive to and park adjacent to that arena. So it will significantly impact, particularly our youth program. I recognize it's a big issue for housing, but then you have to place 10 units on what this historically has given to our winter community, and is a is a growing, important part of our community.”
The input from the board, staff and the public served to shift the conversation at Thursday’s Town Council retreat. Council instead focused on a proposal to use the north side of thee Town Park parking lot for a temporary, pilot program this winter, abandoning campground use. Parks and rec staff determined the area could possibly accommodate up to 10 units, as well as offering closer restroom and shower facilities at the pool. (The restroom and shower facilities at the campground are in the process of being renovated, a project that not be complete before winter.) Other town-owned properties council has also put on the table from temporary housing sites are the Carhenge parking lot and the Canyonlands property east of Clarks. Town Council directed staff to further research and recommend facility and tenant regulations, utilities, and a plan and expenses for operations, maintenance, and management.
