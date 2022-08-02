When mountain biking, skateboarding, skiing or snowboarding, it is common practice to wear protective gear or at least a helmet. In recent years, as micromobility vehicles (e-bikes, e-scooters or hoverboards) have soared in popularity, this practice hasn’t always been applied. On Main Street, you can witness kids piled onto an e-bike as they jet through town, going at speeds of around 20 mph, often without helmets.
Dr. Diana Koelliker, Telluride Regional Medical Center medical director of the emergency department, acknowledged that e-bikes and e-scooters are a great form of transportation, especially to get around a small town like Telluride, but it is important to take the vehicles seriously.
"This summer, wearing helmets slipped under the radar. I think parents didn't really look at how fast these e-bikes can go, and I don't know that they see it as a sport. … We've got to make it commonplace, just like our kids would never consider going skiing, snowboarding or skateboarding without a helmet on. We've got to make that transition that when you get on a bike, particularly on an e-bike, that has to be the expectation as well," Koelliker said.
This summer, Koelliker started to see more injuries related to micromobility vehicles coming into the emergency room. The influx concerned Koelliker, particularly when it comes to the safety of local kids.
In 2019 and 2020, e-bikes sky-rocketed in popularity across the country, something bike shop owners Jon Haas of Easy Rider and Travis Young of Box Canyon Cycles have both seen. They've witnessed an increase in sales and interest in e-bikes over the past three years in their respective shops. According to Young, e-bike safety is a common topic among his staff.
"It's not uncommon to see two or three kids on one going way too fast through town and on the bike path on some of these e-bikes. At some point, we're all concerned that something is going to happen," Young said.
Haas said he believes e-bikes should follow the same rules as motorcycles and cars. A Class 3 e-bike, as defined by the state of Colorado, is a bike where the engine tops out at 28 mph and provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling. Colorado law also states that anyone under the age of 18 must wear a helmet on a Class 3 e-bike, and no person under 16 can drive a Class 3 e-bike, although they can ride as a passenger.
According to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), from 2017 to 2020, there were more than 190,000 emergency room visits, and CPSC is aware of at least 71 fatalities due to micromobility vehicles.
Young understands that people think e-bikes are more "casual" than intense activities like mountain biking, and that's why they're less likely to wear helmets. However, Young has known people who have gotten seriously injured riding a standard bike and e-bike. He emphasized that the e-bikes are heavy and there will be a lot of force behind the impact if they crash with multiple kids on one vehicle.
Koelliker believes people don't realize all the dangerous obstacles e-bikes can come in contact with in town, like pedestrians who don't adhere to the crosswalks, dogs, cars and other bikes. Because kids can't purchase e-bikes on their own, Koelliker emphasized the importance of parents requiring helmets when a child is using a parent's vehicle.
"Did you know that wearing a properly fitted helmet reduces the risk of serious head and brain injury by 65-85 percent? Traumatic brain injury is a major cause of death and disability, contributing to nearly 33 percent of all deaths in the U.S.," Koelliker said in a recent news release about the rising concern she’s had about local kids not wearing helmets when on micromobility vehicles.
She advised following the 2-2-2 rule when fitting a child for a helmet.
"Two fingers width between eyebrow and helmet (child's fingers). Two straps make the ‘V’ under and slightly in front of each earlobe. Two fingers between the chin and chinstrap," she said.
Although Koelliker's main concern centers around kids, she advised adults to also wear helmets to set an example and protect themselves against head injury. For parents struggling with getting their kids to wear a helmet, Koelliker said parents could blame her for the rule.
"They can put it on me and say Dr. Koelliker says, 'I don't want to see them in my ER, so wear a helmet,'" Koelliker said.
