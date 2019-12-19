The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) is saying thanks to riders for a great 2019, as well as helping them safely enjoy Telluride’s New Year’s Eve festivities by providing complimentary New Years Eve services, according to a news release. SMARTs existing routes will continue to operate as normal throughout the day. However, additional fare-free evening service to and from Telluride for the Norwood, Down Valley, Ilium, Lawson and Rico communities will be offered to provide a safe option to celebrate the New Year in Telluride. The additional evening services will complement SMART’s standard operating hours, and will even provide an evening trip to Telluride so riders have full service in and out of Telluride on New Year’s Eve. Most routes will run primarily after 10 p.m. Tuesday and leave Telluride around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, returning to Rico, Norwood, Lawson Hill, Ilium and Down Valley.
“SMART has had an exciting 2019, and we want to thank the community by providing an option to enjoy Telluride’s New Year’s Eve festivities safely,” SMART Executive Director David Averill said.
By extending these services passengers have the option to stay in Telluride or return home after their work or ski day, and have the flexibility to leave after midnight.
SMART hopes this one-time extended service will provide an opportunity for riders to enjoy the New Year celebrations responsibly and stress free. “As a bonus we are offering the extended service free of charge. We just ask our riders to continue to support public transit and keep riding SMART in 2020” Averill said. Donations will be accepted.
This one-time extended service will also incorporate the Ilium-Two Rivers community by stopping at lower Two Rivers Drive on the way to Placerville.
“This will be a nice test run and help us see how well a stop in Ilium works as an addition to the Down Valley route, something we hope to implement in 2020” Averill said. The goal with a permanent service change would be to provide access to and from Telluride for residents of the Ilium Industrial Park and Two Rivers community at some point in 2020. Averill explained there is no definitive timeline for such service.
SMART encourages everyone to closely follow the extended service schedule. Due to the Colorado Avenue street closure beginning at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the standard courthouse bus stop will be moved two blocks north to the corner of North Oak Street and West Columbia Avenue.
“All of our buses will be leaving this stop at 12:30 a.m. (Lawson at 12:40 a.m.) for their return trip home. We hope everyone can enjoy their holiday fun responsibly and let us take care of the rest.” said Erich Lange, SMARTs operation manager.
When Averill and Lange floated the idea of offering free New Year’s Eve service during SMART’s Dec. 12 meeting, all board members agreed it would be a nice thank you to the community, as well as provide a safe alternative to driving during a holiday often celebrated with libations.
“You can potentially save someone’s life,” said Dan Caton, SMART treasurer and Mountain Village council member.
For complete schedules, more information and fares for all routes, visit smarttelluride.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.