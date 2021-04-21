San Miguel County is on track to fully vaccinate 77 percent of the adult population by the end of May, county public health director Grace Franklin shared during Wednesday’s virtual Board of County Commissioners meeting.
“This is something that we should be extremely proud of. As of Tuesday morning, we’ve had 3,664 residents who have been fully vaccinated,” she said, adding that about 1,300 residents have received the first shot of the two-shot Moderna vaccine. “If you add all of those up that would get us over 5,000 people in our county that will be potentially vaccinated by the end of May. I just really want to highlight that means that 77 percent of our adult population will be vaccinated if everyone shows up for their second dose. That’s quite a tremendous lift.”
Commissioner Kris Holstrom asked how many people haven’t showed up for the second and final vaccine shot so far. Franklin explained only 12 people hadn’t been able to receive their second dose, mainly due to scheduling, though most are planning to get it at some point.
Franklin broke down the vaccination stats further in pointing out 491 Norwood residents are fully vaccinated, with an additional 104 being partially vaccinated currently.
“That’s quite a tremendous amount on the West End of our county. I just want to call that out as a great success as well,” she said, adding that those numbers do not include people from Redvale.
Most counties around the state have been hovering somewhere in the 20-40 percent range when it comes to vaccines, Franklin said, which makes San Miguel County’s numbers even more impressive.
“Kudos to everybody who showed up when they were eligible and moving us forward,” she added.
The county has discontinued use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the time being, as it was paused nationwide due to concerns over potentially developing blood clots after receiving it, particularly in women, but Franklin said the county will most likely receive 150 doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine from the state. Those doses will allow the county to host two vaccine clinics at the end of next week for younger residents. Franklin has been in touch with the Telluride and Norwood school districts, as well as the Telluride Mountain School, to gauge interest.
Saturday will be the last “mass” vaccine clinic that will serve hundreds of people, she added, as May will be mostly second shots from those who received their first dose this month. People will still be able to sign up and receive a vaccine, she added.
While vaccinations are a big piece of the puzzle in considering further loosening public health restrictions, Franklin has also stressed the importance of continued testing, especially for those who are unvaccinated, in measuring the local disease burden.
Last week, only 63 tests were administered, which isn’t necessarily surprising given more people are traveling this offseason, though the county public health canceled its test last week as only one person signed up and the were able to find a test elsewhere.
The majority of testing is still done at the free site in Lawson Hill on Mondays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be offering free testing today (Thursday) at Norwood’s Pig Palace from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 2-6 p.m. at the Telluride Regional Airport.
For more testing information, visit bit.ly/smccovidtesting.
“It’s a good timeframe, especially for those who traveled over spring break, to get a test and have it be meaningful,” Franklin said.
Since March 2020, travel has resulted in 59 residents contracting COVID-19 in San Miguel County, according to a recent county news release.
“In this global health crisis, when people travel, the virus can travel with them,” Franklin said. “Our top priority for travelers is that they do so safely. Continuing protective measures any time you’re away from home has been proven effective no matter where you are.”
