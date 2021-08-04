The Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus has muscled its way into the middle of the room, an unwanted but not wholly unexpected second chapter of the pandemic that persists as the mostly unvaccinated fall ill and begin to strain area hospitals. This has led San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin to urge residents to once again wear protective face coverings when in crowded indoor spaces. And though Franklin said that new public health orders are not being considered at this time, the now bi-weekly updates to the Board of County Commissioners will resume weekly frequency, as they had throughout the pandemic’s initial wave, beginning March of last year.
The patients currently being treated for COVID, Franklin said, are putting a burden on the two hospitals primarily used by county residents.
“Regionally our two area hospitals are strained. Both St. Mary's and Montrose Memorial are at really high max capacity,” she reported to the commissioners at their Wednesday meeting. “A lot of their beds are filled with COVID patients. Last week, I heard less than 5 percent of COVID admitted patients in ICU at those regional hospitals were vaccinated. The good news is that they're still accepting transfers from our medical centers here.”
Given the Delta variant’s high transmissibility, Franklin and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are recommending that mask use, even for vaccinated individuals, resume when in an area of substantial or high transmission. Though the county’s vaccination rates, particularly in the east end, are robust, those entering into enclosed spaces should be aware of the status of neighboring counties and take into account Telluride’s high volume of out of town (and state) visitors.
“What we're understanding is it's (Delta variant) more transmissible and it's more infective than the previous variants or the original Wuhan classic of COVID-19,” Franklin said. “And we're seeing that people who have been vaccinated can carry and infect others with that virus. Last week, the CDC came out with updated guidelines, and particularly the biggest headline was strongly advised for people to wear masks indoors in public spaces, regardless of your vaccination status. San Miguel County, after working with the state health department, as well as reviewing this emerging data, strongly supports that initiative as well. I recognize it's a really hard shift for us to move mentally, especially after all the great work we've done as a community. But even with our high vaccination rates, it's important to recognize that our nearby counties do not have the same levels of protection as we're seeing countywide, and we also have the unique visitor influx within our county due to our tourism economy. And so having masks and wearing them indoors in public spaces is that tool to really bring us through this next phase in the safest way possible.”
According to the CDC, areas of high transmission are those with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, or more than 8 percent of tests are positive for infection over that period. At present, according to a news release from the public health department, San Miguel County falls in this range of high transmission, though Franklin cautioned that due to lowered testing rates, the number of infective people is under-reported.
Franklin once again stressed the effectiveness of vaccines against the Delta variant, despite instances of so-called “breakthroughs,” incidents in which vaccinated individuals are infected. Another series of vaccination clinics was also announced Wednesday. To view the schedule, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
“According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the latest validated information shows that vaccines are safe and still very effective against preventing COVID infections,” read last week’s news release. “More importantly, vaccines are effective at preventing the worst outcomes for those who do get infected, even those infected with the Delta variant. CDPHE has requested a briefing from the CDC surrounding the science behind their guidance changes in advance of incorporating all the recommendations in the state’s public health order.”
Franklin said her department is working closely with the state regarding the updated guidance and CDPHE’s response. And though she said there “will be no policy changes,” the county will continue tracking the local increase in positivity and incidence rates, in addition to the more frequent occurrence of breakthrough cases.
“Although there will be no policy changes from the county level at this time, public health strongly supports the call to action from the CDC. As the county continues to see a local increase in positivity and incidence rates, breakthrough cases are occurring more frequently than in weeks past. We need to reinvigorate our sense of personal responsibility to our community,” Franklin said. “The new findings surrounding the Delta variant that led to these changes from the CDC are evident. We must revisit our behavior, especially those that are unvaccinated. With summer activities and social engagements continuing, we must step up so our kids can go back to school, businesses may stay open, families and at-risk populations are protected and our return to normalcy may stay on track.”
Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, a local physician that has been advising the public health department in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, agreed that ramping up that department’s reports to the BOCC was prudent.
“All indications are that Delta is going to be fast and dirty,” Kocher said in the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting. “It's going to ramp up very, very quickly. We may have the biggest challenge in the fall, even before the winter sets in. We're dealing with a very, very infectious virus. It's a completely different animal than what we had with the original Wuhan classic. And when you couple a very infectious transmissible agent with the decreased mitigation efforts that we are applying now, you will see a tremendous explosion in cases. I agree, you won't have anywhere near the death rate that we had before, but we could very easily overwhelm our limited hospital resources with people who are just sick enough to be admitted to the hospital and may not die.”
Kocher also expressed strong support for CDC and local guidance that urges the wearing of facemasks. In addition to protecting oneself and more vulnerable populations, face coverings can help stall the spread of the coronavirus, chilling its ability to mutate yet again.
“One other good reason why we should all be wearing masks vaccinated people who get mild disease are little virus factories like unvaccinated people,” Kocher said. “The risk of developing further variants which are even worse actors than Delta goes up with every infection that we have.”
Experts recommend double masking or, better yet, using a KN95 mask. Those are available for free at the Telluride Visitors Center. There are free surgical masks available at all gondola stations, as well.
As the last of the summer festivals gear up, organizers are taking precautions to protect ticketholders and minimize disease spread. Earlier this week, SBG Productions, which stages both Telluride Jazz Festival next week and Telluride Blues & Brews Festival in mid-September, announced it would be requiring ticketed patrons to either demonstrate proof of vaccination or show negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of each festival’s opening event.
“The music industry collectively wants to continue to be able to bring music to you and is urging events to adopt these safety protocols, even when local or state regulations do not require it,” SBG staff said in an email to patrons of both festivals. “Your cooperation and participation is appreciated. For those unvaccinated, free testing will be available.”
To see the full requirements for festival entry, visit tellurideblues.com or telluridejazz.org.
Visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov for complete information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics, testing opportunities and the latest data.
