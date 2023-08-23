Para leer en español, vaya a la final página.
DMV2GO, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles’ mobile unit, will pay a visit to San Miguel County for two days next week.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., DMV2GO will be at the Placerville Schoolhouse at 400 Front Street in Placerville.
Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., DMV2GO staff will take over the Board of County Commissioners meeting room on the second floor of the Miramonte Building at 333 W. Colorado Ave. in Telluride.
Services both days will be provided by English-speaking staff, who will also have Pocketalk language devices that can provide interpretation in over 80 languages.
The services provided each day include Colorado driver’s license renewals; replacing a lost or stolen driver’s license, ID or permit; first-time licenses; and trading in an out-of-state license for a Colorado one.
DMV2GO does not offer any driver’s license testing services.
San Miguel County Clerk Stephannie Van Damme was behind the effort to bring DMV2GO to San Miguel County.
Van Damme noted that the state Department of Revenue, which oversees the Division of Motor Vehicles, is “making a big push around the state to visit rural communities.”
“My office deals with motor vehicle titles and registration, but — and this is normal for county clerks — we do not do driver’s licenses,” she said. “We do get a lot of questions about them, though, and it’s a bummer to tell people they have to go to Montrose. It’s a big drive and they often have to make more than one trip. When we heard about DMV2GO, we jumped on it.”
Van Damme explained a beneficial feature of DMV2GO: Even if a license isn’t going to expire for a few months, it can still be renewed.
“They confirmed that if your driver’s license is expiring within six months, you can go ahead and renew your license early,” she said. “I am hoping a lot of people are going to take advantage of that and save on a trip to Montrose.”
Van Damme also suggested that anyone thinking of using DMV2GO goes first to mydmv.colorado.gov to see what documents they will need.
“Sometimes you go to the DMV and you don’t have the right documents to make that transaction happen and you have to go back, so check ahead of time on mydmv.colorado.gov,” she said.
Van Damme confirmed that no appointment is needed.
“It’s walk-in only, no appointments,” she said. “They have told me that they are able to get through a transaction in about 12 minutes. The process should be pretty quick.”
Laura Fehrenbacher, immigrant affairs advocate at Tri-County Health Network, said that advocates will be at DMV2GO both days.
Fehrenbacher acknowledged that even with interpreting services, DMV2GO can be daunting for those not proficient in English and for undocumented immigrants.
“They may be scared, but I want people to know that it is safe,” she said.
Fehrenbacher noted that undocumented immigrants may not know that they need an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN, in order to get a Colorado driver’s license.
“It takes up to three to four months to get an ITIN, so if they don’t already have one, they should not expect that they can get their license [at DMV2GO],” she said.
Fehrenbacher said that Ana Aguirre, a Montrose-based tax adviser who is an IRS-certified agent, will be available to answer questions relating to ITINs.
Fehrenbacher also pointed to another important requirement: Undocumented immigrants have to live and pay taxes in Colorado for two years before they are permitted to obtain a license.
“This is a big one,” she said.
Still, Fehrenbacher urged anyone who needs services to stop by DMV2GO.
“Just come and get information,” she said. “We will be there to help. No one will be there to harass you. We will give you the information, so you will be prepared the next time.”
Said Fehrenbacher, “The advocacy team at TCHNetwork, Raices Sin Fronteras, Collaborative Action For Immigrants and the library have been a driving force to mobilize and support our Latino community members to get prepared for DMV2GO. We also had support from San Miguel County Commissioner Anne Brown and Sheriff Bill Masters, who invited Elisa Rodríguez from the Hispanic Affairs Project in Montrose to deliver an informational session for undocumented community members in July.”
Fehrenbacher continued, “We also invited a community-based driver’s education academy to provide a workshop for community members who were ready to take the written test, and our community organizations and groups quickly organized weekly office hours at the library for over a month to field questions and calm any fears that our community members might have.”
En español:
DMV2GO, la unidad móvil de la División de Vehículos Motorizados de Colorado, visitará el Condado de San Miguel la próxima semana.
El martes 29 de agosto, de 9 a.m. a 4 p.m., DMV2GO estará en Placerville Schoolhouse en 400 Front Street.
Luego, el miércoles 30 de agosto, de 9 a.m. a 4 p.m., el personal de DMV2GO estará en la sala de reuniones de la Junta de Comisionados del Condado en el segundo piso del Edificio Miramonte en 333 W. Colorado Ave.
Los servicios de ambos días serán proporcionados por personal de habla inglesa, que también tendrá dispositivos de idiomas Pocketalk que pueden proporcionar interpretación en más de 80 idiomas.
Los servicios que se brindan cada día incluyen renovaciones de licencias de conducir de Colorado; reemplazar una licencia de conducir, identificación o permiso perdido o robado; licencias por primera vez; o cambiar una licencia de otro estado por una de Colorado.
DMV2GO no ofrece ningún servicio de prueba de licencia de conducir.
La secretaria del Condado de San Miguel, Stephannie Van Damme, fue un parte del esfuerzo traer DMV2GO al condado de San Miguel.
Van Damme señaló que el Departamento de Ingresos del estado, que supervisa la División de Vehículos Motorizados, está “haciendo un gran esfuerzo en todo el estado para visitar las comunidades rurales”.
“Mi oficina se ocupa de los títulos y el registro de vehículos motorizados, pero, y esto es normal para los secretarios del condado, no hacemos licencias de conducir”, dijo. “Sin embargo, recibimos muchas preguntas sobre ellos, y es un fastidio decirle a la gente que tiene que ir a Montrose. Es un viaje largo y, a menudo, tienen que hacer más de un viaje. Cuando escuchamos sobre DMV2GO, nos lanzamos”.
Van Damme explicó una característica beneficiosa de DMV2GO: incluso si una licencia no vence hasta dentro de unos meses, aún se puede renovar.
“Confirmaron que si su licencia de conducir vence dentro de los seis meses, puede continuar y renovar su licencia antes”, dijo. “Espero que mucha gente aproveche eso y evite en un viaje a Montrose”.
Van Damme también sugirió que cualquier persona que esté pensando en usar DMV2GO vaya primero a mydmv.colorado.gov para ver qué documentos necesitará.
“A veces vas al DMV y no tienes los documentos correctos para hacer esa transacción y tienes que regresar, así que verifica con anticipación en mydmv.colorado.gov”, dijo.
Van Damme confirmó que no se necesita cita.
“Es solo sin cita”, dijo. “Me han dicho que pueden realizar una transacción en unos 12 minutos. El proceso debería ser bastante rápido”.
Laura Fehrenbacher, defensora de asuntos de inmigrantes en Tri-County Health Network, dijo que los defensores estarán en DMV2GO ambos días.
Fehrenbacher reconoció que incluso con los servicios de interpretación, DMV2GO puede ser abrumador para quienes no dominan el inglés y para los inmigrantes indocumentados.
“Puede que estén asustados, pero quiero que la gente sepa que es seguro”, dijo.
Fehrenbacher señaló que es posible que los inmigrantes indocumentados no sepan que necesitan un Número de Identificación Personal del Contribuyente, o ITIN, para obtener una licencia de conducir de Colorado.
“Se tarda de tres a cuatro meses en obtener un ITIN, por lo que si aún no tienen uno, no deben esperar que puedan obtener su licencia [en DMV2GO]”, dijo.
Fehrenbacher dijo que Ana Aguirre, una asesora fiscal con sede en Montrose que es agente de aceptación certificada por el IRS, también estará disponible para responder preguntas relacionadas con los ITIN.
Fehrenbacher también señaló otro requisito importante: los inmigrantes indocumentados deben vivir y pagar impuestos en Colorado durante dos años antes de que se les permita obtener una licencia.
“Esto es algo grande — un requisito mas importante por cumplir”, dijo,
Aún así, Fehrenbacher instó a cualquier persona que necesite servicios a pasar por DMV2GO.
“Solo ven y obtén información”, dijo. “Estaremos allí para ayudar. Nadie estará allí para acosarte. Le daremos la información, para que esté preparado la próxima vez”.
Fehrenbacher dijo: “El equipo de defensa de TCHNetwork, Raices Sin Fronteras, Collaborative Action For Immigrants y la biblioteca han sido una fuerza impulsora para movilizar y ayudar a los miembros de nuestra comunidad latina a prepararse para DMV2GO. También contamos con el apoyo de la comisionada del condado de San Miguel, Anne Brown, y el alguacil, Bill Masters, que invitó a Elisa Rodríguez del Proyecto de Asuntos Hispanos en Montrose a brindar una sesión informativa para miembros indocumentados de la comunidad en julio”.
Fehrenbacher continuó: “También invitamos a una escuala de manejo para brindar un taller para miembros de la comunidad que estaban listos para tomar el examen escrito, y nuestras organizaciones y grupos comunitarios rápidamente organizaron horas de oficina semanales en la biblioteca durante más de un mes para preguntas y calmar cualquier temor que tengan los miembros de nuestra comunidad”.
