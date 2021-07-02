If you walk down Colorado Avenue in Telluride with an eye out for signs taped to the windows of businesses, you may notice that a lot of businesses are hiring these days. The problem is, say many local business owners and managers, not enough people are looking for a retail or service industry jobs, not even when they “sweeten the deal” with higher wages than ever for even entry-level positions.
The handwritten sign taped to the front door of a popular local taco shop states frankly: “Hiring Prep Cook. We will pay you too much money and you can slack off a bit!!” An adjacent note reads, “We are short staffed. Telluride has a huge housing problem. Please be kind.”
Telluride has long been a town familiar with a market dynamic of “high demand, low supply.” After all, its few thousand residents dwell in a box canyon hemmed in by dramatic topography and protected open space, making for a highly finite area within the town itself in which to build homes. Coupled with the near-outlandish beauty of the alpine scenery framing the quaint Western town, high home prices and few options for both buyers and renters have long been a familiar part of the housing landscape.
In the past handful of years, that landscape has shifted significantly, due to a combination of factors. Pre-COVID-19, the popularity of websites like Airbnb and VRBO led to huge increases in the number of short-term rental units in tourist destinations like Telluride, with the potential monthly income from renting to vacationers exceeding the income from a monthly long-term renter by several thousand dollars.
Then along came the pandemic, and several new factors appeared on the housing stage. As a viral plague brought the world to a grinding halt and civil unrest flared in cities across the U.S., many of those with vacation homes in places like Telluride relocated for longer periods than usual, or moved full-time, to the outdoor oasis of their mountain abodes. Remote work became the new normal, allowing many people to ditch city life and take up residence in idyllic rural communities. With rising demand and little supply, the housing market responded, with home prices reaching record highs. Correspondingly, some homeowners decided to sell, often fetching cash offers six-figures over the asking price in a matter of days.
In a 69-page 2021 report issued by the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, in partnership with the Colorado Association of Ski Towns, data was collected from six Colorado counties, including San Miguel County. The report’s findings drew from a survey of nearly 5,000 residents, interviews with property managers and real estate agents from each county, housing market analyses, and other local data.
The report found what many local residents were already feeling in their daily lives: Finding affordable housing had become “like finding a unicorn,” as one local service worker told me. And Telluride, even without the usual large-scale summer festivals, felt busier than ever before.
As a result of the trends that began or accelerated with the pandemic, the report observed, “housing availability and affordability, which by no means were new problems, became significantly worse.” Rents jumped up 20 to 40 percent, and availability of both rentals and homes for purchase plummeted, the report notes.
Additionally, 60 percent of full-time residents in the counties surveyed made less than $150,000 per year as a household, while 70 percent of “newcomers” (those who moved either part- or full-time to the community in the past two years) and 80 percent of part-time residents make household incomes of more than $150,000.
“In other words,” the report reads, “the majority of full-time residents employed locally cannot successfully compete for housing when escalated demand and prices are driven by households earning much higher incomes.”
Of course, there is an obvious link between the availability of affordable housing and the local workforce. Even if a dishwasher, a prep cook or a barista makes a $20 per hour wage, they cannot work at a job if they cannot find a place reasonably close to live. They cannot pay multi-thousand dollar rents, and commuting offers its own set of challenges like dangerous driving conditions, gas and vehicle costs, and the additional time on the road.
For this article, I spoke with dozens of local business owners, managers and residents about their experiences running a business, hiring and retaining staff, searching for housing in the area and working local jobs to make ends meet. Many identified these issues as playing a major role in their struggles to maintain the high quality of life that brought them to Telluride.
Many residents recognized that while the housing shortage has been a problem for many years, the COVID-19 pandemic played an influential role in the loss of local workforce, especially in the service industry.
“Working in the service industry in 2020 was such a battering experience,” observed Allie Gausman, co-owner of the Last Dollar Saloon, noting that enforcing capacity limits and mask mandates at times led to confrontations with angry customers. With lower capacities and increased workload related to intense COVID-19 sanitizing protocols, workers “were working much more and making much less,” she said.
COVID-19 was, for those in all walks of life, a year of reckoning, of deciding to pursue the things that felt like they really mattered. For some in the service industry, the “battering” year influenced some to get out of the business, vacating jobs that new workers were not arriving to fill.
Telluride has long been buoyed by the seasonal ebb and flow of young workers, some arriving to fulfill ski bum dreams, others enticed by entry-level jobs with the promise of adventure and community in the mountains. I myself tick both of those boxes, having first moved to Telluride in the winter of 2010 to ski during the day and work in a restaurant at night, and again in 2013 when I returned to the box canyon for a job as a summer camp counselor at Telluride Academy. I moved to Telluride prepared to sleep on a friend’s couch until I found a home, which I did three days after arriving.
When I asked Telluride Academy Executive Director Luke Brown if the Academy still hired staff from outside the area without addressing the scarce housing climate, as was the case only eight years ago, the answer was a resounding no.
“There’s no way,” he said, noting the nonprofit’s recent purchase of a property about 25 minutes outside of Telluride for the purpose of housing staff. “Those days are long gone.”
Similarly, Ray Farnsworth, a managing partner at the New Sheridan, observed that even at a fine dining establishment like the New Sheridan Chop House, where positions are coveted and often retained long term, staffing has become increasingly difficult due to housing instability for workers.
“When I hire someone, I ask upfront: ‘How’s your housing?’” he said.
For Farnsworth and other local business owners and managers, keeping the business running as smoothly as possible despite being short staffed simply means taking on the extra work themselves. Several business owners told me that they rarely if ever took a day off. They raised their wages to unprecedented levels in “a bidding war” to entice employees, in turn raising prices on their menus to offset the “higher cost of doing business.”
Still, many businesses are struggling to hire and retain staff. Some business owners reported hiring many more local high school students to fill positions, since they already have housing, despite the difficulty of relying on workers only available until school starts again.
Elena Levin, owner of the local coffee shop Ghost Town, spoke about the burnout “destroying our service workers,” who are working at full-tilt daily to meet the new levels of demand, often while trying to train new workers amidst the seemingly continuous rush, the notably new level of demand of the past couple of years.
As we spoke about the increasing challenges of finding and retaining skilled staff, Levin adjusted her hair, gazing towards the peak of Ballard looming over the town as she recounted the challenges. I noticed a tattoo on her forearm, a candle with a flame burning at both ends. I asked her about it.
“I got this after the summer of 2019, because it was such a hard summer, that I wanted it to be a reminder to slow down,” she said with a wry laugh. “Then everything got so much worse, that it feels ironic at this point.”
At this point, many businesses around town are taking action, from posting about the housing and labor shortages on social media to offering customer incentives for renting to locals. Others have had to take more drastic measures like cutting business hours or closing for in-person dining due to a lack of staff.
The Butcher and the Baker, a local eatery, recently posted a large sign on the wall above the register, reading in part, “If you rent long-term to locals, you will be considered a GOLD CUSTOMER and will not wait in line,” and imploring customers to “please be patient with our hardworking, short-handed staff.”
It’s not an easy problem and there are no easy solutions, acknowledged owner Megan Ossola, but she reached a point where she felt she had to raise awareness and be part of the solution.
“In a typical year I don’t think I’ve ever had this many people lose their housing and be looking for housing,” she said, noting that she in turn spends a huge amount of energy reaching out to her community trying to find new housing for her staff, or offering up her own house as an interim fix. “Housing is on everyone’s minds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.