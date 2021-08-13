Nature’s might is impressive. On July 20, the clouds rolled in and released a deluge over the east end of the Telluride Valley, which, in turn, unloosed a torrent of mud, boulders, tree limbs and water down Royer Gulch. The mudslide coursed over the Spur and down the Idarado Legacy Trail, leaving behind about a third of a mile of devastation in its wake. The trail was impassable, clogged with approximately 3,000 of tons of debris, several feet thick in places. San Miguel County parks and open space director, Janet Kask, said the aftermath of the gully washer was mind-boggling.
“Anyone who hadn’t been out there didn’t know how much debris had come down Royer Gulch,” she said.
County parks and open space and road and bridge crews had their work cut out for them. Clearing the debris would be a difficult enough task, and one they could handle, but where to put all that material?
The light bulb went off for county parks supervisor, Rich Hamilton and road and bridge’s director Ryan Righetti and Tom Hannahs from the Deep Creek road and bridge shop. A few miles east of the deluge’s aftermath, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was busy with its own project, the removal of thousands of tons of toxic tailings along the San Miguel River near the Boomerang Bridge. For the past few weeks, EPA contractor dump trucks have been shuttling the lead- and arsenic-contaminated material from the riverside to a repository at the Idarado Mill site, in a tailings pile destined to be capped and sealed. The EPA, county staff reckoned, might be interested in carrying needed fill material — clean soil — on the return trip to Boomerang.
“Ryan and Tom reached out to the EPA,” Kask said. “The timing couldn’t have been more perfect.”
When undertaking a project of this nature, the EPA looks to local sources for fill material, explained EPA spokesperson Laura Flynn Jenkins.
“It’s routine practice for EPA contractors to reach out to various sources for fill material,” she said. “Through this process, our contractors learned that the local sand/gravel pit and the county had suitable material they would otherwise need to haul down valley.”
Jenkins said it’s advantageous to begin acquiring and stockpiling fill material.
“While we are not yet in the backfill phase, we brought the fill in now because we know it will be needed and it’s mutually beneficial to all involved to stockpile it now,” she explained.
Thee EPA’s contractors “will screen and/or sample any fill material intended for the site to confirm it’s free of contaminants,” Jenkins added.
Jenkins explained how the material from the Royer Gulch slide would be used once the project reaches the backfill phase.
“Specific details are still being worked out on the restoration, however, the material from the sand/gravel pit has some structural qualities, (such as) lower organics, angular rock/mixed grain sizes, etcetera, so will likely be used to set grade, as well as in other areas needing substantial fill,” she said. “The slide material is higher in organics and has more ‘top-soil like’ qualities that make it a good growth media. This will likely be combined with other woody debris and soils from the site, and used as growth media in the riparian area (along the banks of the river) during the restoration.”
Each truck from Boomerang was washed before carting the slide debris back to the EPA cleanup site. In all, there were 117 truckloads removed from the trail.
Kask said the county employed an armada of equipment to remove the slide debris from the trail, including dump trucks, excavators, backhoes and a front-end loader. Town of Telluride crews cleared the Spur concurrently. In a week’s time, the trail was open.
“It was a huge, collaborative effort,” Kask said. “Everyone jumped on it. We were so lucky to have a plan for the debris to go.”
Kask called out county road and bridge crews, parks and open space crews, the EPA, and the Idarado Homeowners Association as key players in the massive earth-moving effort.
Though the trail was reopened Wednesday, there are some finishing touches yet to occur.
“There's still some work to be done along the stone wall and we're working with the (Idarado) HOA, a contractor and will also mount a revegetation effort,” Kask said in a recent news release. “Signs are being posted now, which state ‘Caution - Rough Trail Ahead.’”
Though many hands made light work of the task, the project’s catalyst, Kask said, was Hamilton.
“It’s amazing what he accomplishes,” she said. “He’s so resourceful. I’m always impressed with what he gets done.”
