Animal adoptions have increased around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs even recently reported that every cat and dog in its care was adopted, which is unheard of. The Telluride School District is proposing a different kind of adoption, though with similar results. With school moving online only last month and graduation set for May 29, the district created an adopt-a-senior program, which allows people to “adopt” (sponsor) one of the 67 seniors of the Class of 2020 and shower them with praise and positivity. As of press time Thursday afternoon, all of the seniors had been adopted.
The Telluride program is similar to initiatives of schools across the country.
Sharon Broady, Telluride High School administrative assistant, came up with the idea to do it here, Telluride Middle/High School Principal Sara Kimble explained. Kimble knew it was something the community would get behind.
“She saw something on the news and shared it with me,” she said. “We thought this would be a great way to honor our seniors. The Telluride community is extremely supportive of our schools and our students. I thought this was a perfect opportunity to get the community involved and hope raise the spirits of the seniors who are struggling with missing the spring of their senior year.”
Anyone interested in supporting the adopt-a-senior program should reach out to Kimble directly at skimble@telluride.k12.co.us or check out the Facebook group.
“You don't have to know the student, every student in the THS class has a story and is deserving of a great celebration,” she said. “We are working on making sure every student is on our Facebook group and honored.”
Exchange student Arthur Silveria had to return to Brazil, but Kimble wants him to be included as well.
“We would like the Telluride community to adopt him and flood his inbox with e-mails from Telluride,” she said. Silveria’s email is araujo.arthur33@gmail.com. Send him some love, Telluride.
While the program is just getting started, Kimble said there are also plans to create yard and window signs for each senior, which should be out within the next couple weeks. Then there’s Class of 2020 T-shirts. Starting this week, the seniors have taken over the Daily Planet’s quote of the day section on the front page as well in an effort to feature each senior between now and graduation.
People have been coming up with creative ways to commemorate big occasions like birthdays, including drive-by celebrations and standing parades. Many videos of such acts have gone viral on social media and provide some levity and love during the uncertainty of the pandemic. The district is in contact with the Town of Telluride about a parade of sorts, ideally for the last day of school May 13.
“I am hoping to work with the town to plan a ‘standing parade’ for the last day of school,” Kimble said. “We will hand out caps and gowns the first week in May. On the last day of school, our goal is to space seniors out six feet apart and invite the community to drive by to honor the graduates. We also have several videos in production.”
As for graduation day — a proud moment for students, administrators and family members, as one door closes and others open to the future — Kimble is hopeful that there is some type of special event, though the district will defer to public health officials on what that may look like.
“We are hoping for a graduation ceremony of some sort that would follow guidelines, but are waiting for guidance from the health department,” she said.
