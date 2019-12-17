The much-anticipated Bridal Veil Creek Trail will debut this summer. Hikers will no longer have to travel up the dusty, trafficked four-wheel drive road — Bridal Veil Road aka Black Bear Pass Road/K69 — to see the spectacular waterfalls up close, or to access popular hiking trails higher up, such as Blue Lake and Ajax.
The new trail begins at the Valley View parking area near the Idarado Mine settling ponds and climbs to the base of Bridal Veil Falls. The recent addition to the trail adds about .85 miles, bringing the total length of the trail to the falls to 1.2 miles.
With the Bridal Veil Trail, users will be able to take a path through the woods for a more pleasant outdoor experience.
“It is a rugged natural trail. Even if the road is right there, you really feel so separated from it. You’re in the thick of it literally and figuratively,” said Janet Kask, San Miguel County director of parks and open space.
The Telluride Mountain Club (TMtC) has been hoping to create this trail for more than 25 years. The county road is heavily trafficked by both vehicles and pedestrians. For hikers, it is at best unpleasant, and at worst, dangerous.
“That road is incredibly unsafe. It’s the most popular trail in our area, and it’s not a trail,” Heidi Lauterbach of TMtC explained.
After working with the Idarado Mining Company, San Miguel County, the Town of Telluride and TMtC, the project finally succeeded. San Miguel County agreed to be the holders of the trail easement agreement with Idarado. The Town of Telluride helped fund the early stages of the trail building constructed by the Southwest Conservation Corps this fall.
From the beginning, the new trail involved a lot of local actors. TMtC started negotiations with Idarado, but San Miguel County was needed to cover the insurance and liability required for an easement. The county will also provide the signage and handle trail maintenance.
“It’s actually been a nice project because it’s been a collaborative effort with different entities,” Kask said. “We all literally went out there to bushwhack on the mountain and to discuss the potential alignment of the trail.”
Before the trail can be fully operational, a bridge must be built over Ingram Creek. The trail is still accessible during low water flow periods, but with heavy snowmelt or storms, the creek is not navigable. The bridge is necessary for safety reasons, according to Lauterbach.
“The bridge completes the project as it completes the trail. It’s the icing on the cake,” Lautebach added.
Kask also noted that the bridge will be a great new addition to the local trail system.
“Once that bridge is the built, with the views, it’s going to be a spectacular scenic option,” Kask said.
The design of the 47-foot suspension bridge is already in the works, thanks to an initiative by TMtC. The new bridge would start between two boulders and traverse Ingram Creek about 40 feet above the water’s surface. The Bridal Veil Bridge is collaboratively financed. The project, however, is not yet fully funded. The project is estimated to cost $120,000.
San Miguel County put in a request for Colorado’s Multimodal Options Fund (MMOF). If approved, the fund could cover $60,000, approximately half of the bridge’s costs. San Miguel County also promised to match 50 percent ($30,000) of the grant.
TMtC recently initiated a fundraising campaign to help offset the remaining costs of construction, which will likely total around $30,000.
“We need the community to band together and help create what will essentially be a great community asset,” Lauterbach said. “We’re not asking the community to fund all of it.”
TMtC hasn’t done an online fundraiser of this type yet, Lauterbach explained, but she has high hopes.
“This is kind of a starting place just to see how much people care. The year end is typically a good time to give,” she said. “In other resort towns this kind of thing works. The goal is for it to work.”
The plan is to spend this winter engineering the bridge so that it can be built and installed by the fall of 2020, following a series of approval processes and safety assessments.
For more information about the project and to donate, visit telluridemountainclub.org.
