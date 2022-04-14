When voters go to the polls for the June 28 primary, they will decide who from each major political party in Congressional District 3 will square off against one another in November. It is a contested race, as three Democrats and one Republican are running in hopes of unseating incumbent Lauren Boebert, who is vying for her second term representing the district in Washington D.C.
Facing Boebert on the Republican primary ballot is Montrose native Don Coram. Coram is a well-known figure in local politics and is currently serving in the Colorado Senate. He previously served as the District 58 representative in the Colorado House from 2011-17. According to his campaign, Coram has had enough of Boebert’s “embarrassing juvenile antics on the national stage.”
Coram, who gained his place on the ballot by petition, is intent on making Boebert’s first term her last.
“I look forward to setting the record straight on the lies Lauren Boebert and her supporters have peddled," Coram added, referring to a stream of attacks unleashed by Boebert and her allies. "I will make the case to primary voters as to why I am the most qualified candidate to represent them and their families.”
Considered a moderate relative to the right-wing Boebert, who has a reputation for reaching across the aisle to enact legislation, Coram has been lambasted by the Boebert campaign as being “too liberal.” But Coram defended his collaborative work in an interview with the Colorado Sun.
“If you’re not willing to reach out and talk to someone that has a different political persuasion than you do and just pound your fist and say ‘this is how it is,’ it’s not going to work,” Coram said. “We are so polarized and so divided with no intentions at this time of changing that.”
Boebert will be hard to unseat, as she is popular with Colorado’s GOP and has a massive war chest backing her campaign for a second term as Colorado’s CD3 representative.
A third Republican candidate for the CD3 seat, Archuleta County businesswoman Marina Zimmerman, recently withdrew her challenge.
Democrats winnowed down a large field of hopefuls for the CD3 seat last month, placing Pueblo’s Sol Sandoval on the ballot. Sandoval is considered the front-runner of the Democrats on the ballot, which includes Adam Frisch and Alex Walker. Sandoval qualified for the Democratic primary ballot in the 3rd Congressional District through the assembly process.
Sandoval received 46.46 percent of the 297 votes cast during the April 5 virtual district assembly. The threshold to advance is 30 percent of the delegate vote.
“I have demonstrated to you that I know how to raise money, something that we are going to need to defeat Boebert,” she said before the vote. Sandoval has raised nearly $1 million, according to her campaign.
“Support the candidate tonight who has raised the most money, who has traveled the most all across this district and gained the most delegates, the only woman who is fully bilingual, indigenous, Chicana,” she told the delegates. “I’m going to engage those people. CD3, if you’re ready to win, I’m ready to take Lauren Boebert down.”
In her Candidate Connection questionnaire on Ballotpedia, Sandoval listed some of her top public policy issues — public education, health care and the climate crisis. On education she said: “A good education opens up so many doors for a young person, and we need to make sure all students, no matter what their background, have access to the best education possible.”
Sandoval is a mother of two and a former social service worker. She said that addressing the climate crisis is important for the future of the world’s children.
“Ensuring we're protecting public lands, holding polluters accountable, and investing in a just transition to clean renewable energy are essential if we hope to stop climate change before it's too late,” she said.
