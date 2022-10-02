The eighth annual Smallmouth Bass Classic, a fishing tournament at Ridgway State Park that ran from July 16-Sept. 3, was a record-smasher.
A total of 58 anglers participated, more than twice the number compared to last year.
Chase Nicholson, of Ridgway, “was crowned champion for the fourth consecutive year,” according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which manages the tournament.
Nicholson landed a total of 3,036 smallmouth bass, the non-native species the contest was designed to eliminate, which netted him a $3,000 grand prize. Seven of those fish were tagged, which resulted in an extra $1,600. “As a fly-fisherman who spends a lot of time fishing the Uncompaghre River downstream of the reservoir, I’m just happy I can help out with efforts to remove the smallmouth bass before they negatively impact the river fishery,” Nicholson said.
Youth fisherman Tobias Vigil earned big money for a single catch: his tagged bass, one of the most valuable in the tournament, fetched the young angler $500.
Ultimately, the tournament’s effect was worth more than cash prizes. It resulted in the removal of 5,569 smallmouth bass, another record. According to CPW aquatic biologist Eric Gardunio, a passionate angler who conceived the tournament and oversees it, the adult population of smallmouth bass was reduced “from an estimated 1,302 to 274.”
“The tournament continues to meet our goals of suppressing the population,” Gardunio said. “We really want to thank all the anglers who participated as well as the Ridgway State Park and CPW staff that helped make the tournament a success.”
The point of the contest is to help conserve Colorado’s native fish. (The smallmouth bass, a predatory non-native, was introduced illegally to the reservoir more than a decade ago.)
In addition to the tournament, CPW is employing other efforts to keep the voracious smallmouth — which is capable of thriving in both the (relatively) warmer waters of the reservoir and in Colorado’s colder river-waters, where native fish reside — within Ridgway’s reservoir. In partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program and others, CPW has installed a “fish screen” to prevent would-be escapees from exiting via the dam’s outlet.
Gardunio has speculated that the smallmouth bass were likely introduced to the reservoir for simple reasons: they’re fun to fish (they put up a good fight), they’re good to eat, and anglers who fished for them outside of this state wanted them here. CPW “has an interesting challenge” at fisheries like Ridgway, Gardunio has said. “We understand that Colorado anglers are looking for unique and quality angling opportunities. Unfortunately, some of the species that anglers desire conflict with CPW’s mission of conserving fish and wildlife.”
That mission continues elsewhere in the state, where CPW recently reported a fortunate discovery: after more than a decade of trying to recover the greenback cutthroat trout, which was believed to be extinct, the fish was found to be reproducing naturally in Herman Gulch, “one of the first places the agency (re) stocked it in its native range.”
Gov. Polis announced the fish’s discovery “in ancestral waters of their native South Platte Drainage” in a press release last week.
Which raises a question: might avid anglers who want to land one of these rare fish flock to Herman Gulch to try their luck at catching one, possibly imperiling this fragile species further?
“It’s a good point,” CPW spokesman Joey Livingston said. “I had a similar question for our biologist while I was working on a press release” about the fish’s discovery.
For starters, “It’s illegal to keep a greenback in Colorado,” Livingston pointed out. “We do have laws against that.” What’s more, “A huge number of fly fishermen, probably most of them, are proponents of catch-and-release” anyway.
“There’s only so much we can do to prevent” people deliberately trying to catch an endangered fish, he added. “There are five or six places in Colorado” where greenbacks are being stocked — and thus could be caught — right now, including Zimmerman Lake, Bear Creek, and Dry Gulch, “all in the South Platte Drainage, which is their native range. We offer public access to all these waters,” Livingston said. “The significance of the Herman Gulch greenback trout is that they’re reproducing on their own, which is huge.”
It’s not like you can go try to catch these fish someplace else.
“They’re pretty much just a Colorado fish,” Livingston added. “That’s part of why they’re the state fish. We’ve stocked several thousand of them out there, and the hope is that they’re in a good enough location” that the trout will reproduce “even with people going out and catching them. We’re continuing those efforts.”
The goal, he said, is to regrow the population to the point where it is legal for anglers to seek out greenback trout. “Overall,” Livingston said, “the goal is to get them back into the landscape so anglers can catch and release them.”
