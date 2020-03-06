When it comes to winter mountain sports, Bud Keene knows what he’s doing. Having coached Shaun White and Gus Kenworthy, among numerous others, to Olympic and X Games success, Keene has shared his knowledge through his camps worldwide. This winter, Keene created the BKPRO Telluride All-Stars camps, which features several local skiing and snowboarding legends. The next camp is Monday and Tuesday, with the last March 16-17. There is limited space for the coed two-day sessions, so Keene suggests signing up sooner rather than later. Open to freeskiers and snowboarders, participants must be at least 13 or older and be able to confidently negotiate blue runs. Prices start at $1,050 (lift tickets not included) and $1,270 (with lift tickets).
Other than instruction from Keene and the Telluride all-stars, campers will receive discounted snowboard and freeski demos, lunch on the mountain each day, and an official camp T-shirt. To learn more or sign up, visit tellurideskiresort.com, or email Keene at budkeene144@gmail.com.
The local all-star cast includes U.S. snowboarder Lucas Foster, pro skier Greg Hope, U.S. boardercrosser Hagen Kearney, pro snowboarder Harry Kearney, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club big mountain coach Colby Adams, super rad freeskier Sam Engbring and snowboarder London Albrecht.
“My theory behind the camps is you have all these great skiers and snowboarders who are rad as hell and getting after it, and famous on a certain level, and I just saw any opportunity to create the BKPRO Telluride All-Stars camp,” Keene said. “For the most part, kids that cut their teeth in Telluride and became famous in way or another. … I really just wanted to match them up with kids who may be here or vacationing in Telluride.”
Keene explained the first winter of Telluride camps have been “very well-received” and they differ from his other offerings, which focus more on preparation for competitions.
“We take them out and teach them how to get their feet off the ground. Take their skills into the backcountry, and teach them good decision-making and personal responsibility, becoming accustomed to the mountain environment,” he added.
Telluride has recently produced world-class competitors, like the Kearneys, Kenworthy, and most recently, Foster. So what is it about this part of the Rockies that makes it such a breeding ground for badasses? Keene points to his longtime home of Stowe, Vermont, which is also a hot spot for talent. There’s really no rhyme or reason, he said, it’s more of a vibe.
“It’s a very similar thing with Telluride. I attribute it to the mountain. If you can ski or snowboard Telluride, you can do it anywhere in the world,” he said. “It creates a certain attitude where you can go to a half-pipe competition and do well, or go to a big slopestyle course and do well. It just raises your confidence level. It’s the mountain that turns them into animals.”
Forging fierce competitors is one thing, but it’s also the supportive community that makes mountain sports special. For example, when Foster competed in his fist winter X Games this year, Hagen Kearney was his biggest supporter, as he coached Foster when he was coming up in the ranks.
Keene said, “Part of the reason why they do it is because they are giving back. … It helps to broaden the appeal of skiing and snowboarding.”
In the future, Keene plans to offer camp packages for locals.
“I’m super stoked to have something in Telluride. I think it’s something that has real traction,” he said. “It’s about getting out there with some rad skiers and snowboarders and learning and feeling better about yourself, and ultimately becoming a better member of the mountain community.”
