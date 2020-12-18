As the COVID-19 pandemic lurks closer toward the new year after nine months of disruption, including loss of employment and income for many in the area, Telluride Town Council will be offering some help in the form of rent forgiveness for all town-owned properties in January.
Council members gave staff direction to implement the rent assistance, as well as other initiatives, during a special meeting work session Thursday afternoon.
Mayor DeLanie Young explained that the rent forgiveness program is for people who truly need it and asked that those who don’t need the help to consider the others who do.
“We’re counting on people to not take it if they don’t need so that those who do need it going forward can get it,” she said.
If every tenant took advantage of the program it would total $185,000.
“We may have people who are doing just fine and we don’t want them to load up just because,” Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown reiterated.
Council previously approved and established a housing relief fund that many tenants in town-owned rentals benefitted from. On Thursday, council members discussed continuing the housing relief fund and clarified that it’ll be mainly for residents who aren’t in town-owned properties, but need financial help for housing nonetheless. Council directed town staff to earmark $50,000 for the fund that will be distributed by Tri-County Health Network as was done before.
“The intention was this is for people who can’t necessarily get rent forgiveness in our town-owned properties who live in free market rentals or have a mortgage,” Young explained. “The reason I think this is a very important distinction and why I asked (town manager Ross Herzog) for this moment of time to clarify things is that Tri-County Health is already receiving requests for assistance for rent forgiveness in our town-owned properties. Tri-County has told them they are expected to get January rent for free already. The previous housing relief fund was in large part utilized by tenants at our town-owned properties and therefore not accessible to others that might need the assistance.”
The town also plans to continue the rent hardship applications, with slight amendments, including possible rent forgiveness.
Whether or not to cap how much assistance one person can receive from the town is still to be decided, though no hard numbers were proposed during Thursday’s work session.
“I think there are a few nuts and bolts to work out with this,” town housing director Melanie Wasserman said.
TELLURIDE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Also during Thursday’s meeting, council members directed staff to allocate $100,000 for the Telluride Regional Medical Center, as the organization requested the funds for operational costs of the recently established temporary respiratory clinic at the Telluride Depot building.
“Our run rate for the clinic is $30,000 a month. That is overhead that we are not able to bill for with our services. That is direct money we will have to be responsible for,” explained Thyra Busch, the med center’s grants manger. “ … That’s $240,000 to get us through Aug. 31, which is when our lease ends.”
The med center also asked Telski and Telluride Mountain Village Owner’s Association for financial assistance, the neither entity had committed to an amount as of Thursday’s meeting.
“A majority of our services are for people in the Town of Telluride. We feel like that would be representative of the proportions that we get from the different communities,” Busch said. “We feel like the benefits that we’re giving back to the community are well over that. Obviously, we were very fortunate that we didn’t have to come to the town to set up the clinic.
“We really need to secure funding for next year. Because the liability has already been signed on through the end of August, so we really need your support to make this happen. I’m sure you already know how important these services to continue the functioning of the economy and make sure visitors feel save coming to Telluride, as well as residents feeling safe to go back to work. We feel like we’re doing our service to keep the community functioning and the economy healthy.”
All council members were in agreement that the med center has been going above and beyond throughout the pandemic and commended the job everyone there has been doing.
Where the funds would come from was debated briefly.
“That number makes me a little bit nervous, especially after how we started this meeting and worst case scenario we have to give two, three or even more months of rent forgiveness to the working people who actually use the medical center as well. It makes me nervous,” Young said.
But the town’s Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) has been healthy this year, as the pandemic sparked an unexpected real estate boom in San Miguel County. Herzog explained the town has already received over $1 million in RETT this month and a total of $13,342,132 for 2020. Council decided to use capital fund money to fulfill the med center’s request, as that’s where RETT has been primarily deposited.
