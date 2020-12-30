As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into 2021, news of a mutated coronavirus variant, known as B117, has recently been reported in the United Kingdom.
On Tuesday afternoon, Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced that the country’s first case of this variant was confirmed in the state.
“The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed and notified the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of the case. The individual is a male in his 20s who is currently in isolation in Elbert County and has no travel history,” according to the governor’s statement. “Public health officials are doing a thorough investigation. The individual is recovering in isolation and will remain there until cleared by public health officials. The individual has no close contacts identified so far, but public health officials are working to identify other potential cases and contacts through thorough contact tracing interviews.”
Colorado Politics reported a potential second suspected case in the state, according to the Associated Press. Both patients were working in the Elbert County community of Simla. Neither is a resident of the county, suggesting the variant has spread in the state.
The B117 variant appears to be more contagious, but not necessarily more fatal, according to a Public Health England report.
“There is a lot we don’t about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. We are working to prevent spread and contain the virus at all levels,” Polis said. “I want to thank our scientists and dedicated medical professionals for their swift work and ask Coloradans to continue our efforts to prevent disease transmission by wearing masks, standing six feet apart when gathering with others, and only interacting with members of their immediate household.”
The B117 variant has now been reported in 17 different countries, though it is probably still rare in the U.S. The lack of travel history in the country’s first case means it is spreading, perhaps seeded by visitors from Britain in November or December, scientist Trevor Bedford, who studies the spread of COVID-19 at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, told the Associated Press.
“Now I’m worried there will be another spring wave due to the variant,” Bedford said. “It’s a race with the vaccine, but now the virus has just gotten a little bit faster.”
In San Miguel County, Phase I of vaccine administration is nearly complete. The county public health department and Telluride Regional Medical Center previously received 100 doses each in vaccinating 200 frontline health care and emergency services workers. An additional 200 doses are expected this week, and Phase I may be finished as early as Saturday, according to a county news release.
The first two weeks’ recipients will receive their second dose, or booster, later in January, approximately 28 days after their initial dose, so all of San Miguel County’s frontline workers will be fully vaccinated by the end of January.
In accordance with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment guidelines, the next phase will work to vaccinate senior residents along with employees of the county’s critical workforce.
“My understanding is that the COVID vaccine does cover this variant,” county public health director Grace Franklin told the Daily Planet Wednesday, adding, “The state lab processes PCR COVID tests to look at three primers. The mutation is in the spike protein primer, which is one of the primers that the state analyses. It is unknown how widespread it is, but the state is aggressively contact tracing and isolating close contacts for the known positive.”
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, the county had 413 total positive cases, with 12 active cases. For the most up-to-date information, visit sanmiguelco.maps.arcgis.com.
